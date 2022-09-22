Read full article on original website
Padres lose to Cardinals 5-4
The Padres lost 5-4 to the Cardinals on Thursday in a game they had a strong chance to win and complete the sweep. Jurickson Profar put the Padres on top in the 1st inning with a solo home run.
Julio Rodriguez gets ‘concerning’ update after leaving game vs. Athletics
The Seattle Mariners have put themselves in a good position to make the 2022 MLB playoffs in large part because of the brilliance of rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez. However, Rodriguez could be in danger of missing games in the home stretch of the regular season, as he is dealing with a troubling upper-body injury that caused him to exit early Thursday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics on the road.
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' Thursday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Campusano has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel...
FOX Sports
Athletics host the Mariners on 3-game home win streak
Seattle Mariners (81-67, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-94, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -241, Athletics +197; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host...
numberfire.com
Julio Rodriguez (back) out Friday for Mariners
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (back) is not available for Friday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Rodriguez left Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning due to lower-back tightness, which is the same issue that sidelined him for three games last weekend. It remains to be seen if Rodriguez will miss more than Friday's contest. Jarred Kelenic will cover center field on Friday while Adam Frazier moves out to left and Abraham Toro starts on second base.
Padres turn to Yu Darvish vs. Rockies
The San Diego Padres are in the midst of their best season since 2010, but it won’t end with a
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night.
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia in Oakland dugout Thursday
Oakland Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners. Garcia will grab a seat after he went 1-for-20 with a double, two RBI, and 10 strikeouts over the last five games. Stephen Vogt will replace Garcia on first base and bat fifth.
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Yardbarker
Jarred Kelenic stars in return to majors, Mariners top A's
Jarred Kelenic made a triumphant return to the major leagues with a home run, a double and two RBIs Thursday afternoon as the visiting Seattle Mariners overcame Julio Rodriguez's recurring back issues to overpower the Oakland Athletics 9-5. Adam Frazier chipped in with a go-ahead, two-run double in a three-run...
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
numberfire.com
Vimael Machin idle for Athletics on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Machin is out of the lineup for the second time in three games as the Athletics take on another southpaw. Sheldon Neuse will replace Machin on third base and bat seventh.
Padres lose to Rockies 4-3 in 10 innings
The Padres lost 4-3 to the Rockies in 10 innings on Friday, as Sean Manaea’s struggles on the mound continued. Manaea allowed 9 baserunners and 3 earned runs in just 3.2 innings pitched.
Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez (lower back) on 10-day IL
The Seattle Mariners placed rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a lower back strain.
Esteban Quiroz lifts Cubs over slumping Pirates
The first two RBIs of Esteban Quiroz’s major league career helped the visiting Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 win over
