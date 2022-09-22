Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Basketball Tournaments; Defending champion boys start things for Calloway teams tonight at Dixon
MURRAY — Obviously, all Kentucky high school basketball teams keep an eye on the end of their seasons, hoping for ventures to their respective region tournaments, as well as the state events. Over the past several years, campuses of specific enrollments have been taking advantage of the added bonus...
Laker wrestlers perform very well at McCracken
PADUCAH — On Tuesday, Calloway County’s high school varsity and middle school wrestling teams had their first meet of the new year, traveling to McCracken County High school for a duals tournament. The wrestlers were excited to get on the mat after having a long break from competition...
Racers extend GPA streak to 37 semesters in a row
MURRAY — For the 37th consecutive semester, Murray State athletics has posted a department-wide GPA of 3.0 or better. The streak, which began in the fall of 2004, now stretches across three different decades and is the combined work of 22 different academic recruiting classes. Women’s tennis led the...
Racer men get past tough Bradley
MURRAY — Without starting forward Jamari Smith, Murray State seemed to be at a disadvantage inside against bigger Missouri Valley Conference opponent Bradley in a big men’s basketball contest at the CFSB Center. The Racers seemed to respond by saying, ‘We’ll just see about that.”
Racers sign Alexeyeva to ‘23 tennis letter
MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis announced the signing of Varvara Alexeyeva last week as the Kazakhstan native signed her National Letter-of-Intent. Alexeyeva is the lone signing for the Racers tennis team for the 2023 class. Alexeyeva has emerged as one of the best young players in the...
Holland: Drought likely over after heavy rainfall
MURRAY – With close to 4 inches of rain falling between Monday and the end of Tuesday, Calloway County’s drought trouble certainly appears to be over, according to official Murray weather observer Justin Holland. Holland is an official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office,...
Steen: Preparing for more winter weather right now is smart move
MURRAY – With the temperature having warmed up again in the last week, now is the perfect time to begin preparing for the next bout of winter weather, whenever that might be. Even though most people were well aware of how cold the days leading up to Christmas would...
Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
Benton man faces drug charges in Calloway
ALMO – A Benton man faces several drug charges after he was arrested during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Almo, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Metcalf pleads not guilty to receiving stolen property charges
MURRAY – During her arraignment Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court, a Murray woman pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property worth more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Dawn Metcalf, 35, of Murray, is currently facing charges in three separate cases. She...
