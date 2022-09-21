Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver seeking buyers for NBA and WNBA teams after hostile work environment investigation

Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Steph Curry appreciates Giannis' 'best player in world' comment
The Warriors and Bucks both held their 2022 Media Day on Sunday. Steph Curry was appreciative once hearing Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the “best player in the world.”
Kawhi Leonard ready to practice, but will he play in Clippers preseason games?
The Clippers begin training camp on Tuesday and All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard says he's ready to practice after recovering from knee surgery.
