El Paso, TX

KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 5, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week five after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE UTEP 27 F Boise State 10 F TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Hanks 7 F Americas 22 F Burges 27 F […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

UTEP stuns Boise State, earns biggest win of Dana Dimel era

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP played its most complete game of the season en route to a 27-10 win over Boise State, marking the biggest win of the Dana Dimel era. It's also the first win for the Miners over Boise State in program history. JUCO transfer Marcus Bellon returned...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Teacher of the Month: Joel Molina, 28 years teaching and coaching

EL PASO, Texas - Some say "teaching is the profession that teaches all other professions". Joel Molina has been teaching and coaching for 28 years. How many students has he inspired? Mr. Molina was nominated to be the Teacher of the Month for August. A well-deserved honor. In the nomination letter, his peers say he The post Teacher of the Month: Joel Molina, 28 years teaching and coaching appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
KTSM

El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Star on the mountain goes dark to shine brighter

EL PASO, Texas - The iconic star on the mountain, a community treasure operated by The El Paso Chamber will be dark between September 23rd and September 30th. “The star will be undergoing maintenance as part of our efforts to make sure it shines bright, always celebrating El Paso,” explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO of the Chamber.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Hunger Action Month: Together In Tough Times

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 and Albertsons are on a mission to fill up grocery carts! ABC-7's Saul Saenz surprised those waiting in line at the El Pasoan's Fight Hunger Food Bank. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
KRQE News 13

Funeral arrangements set for Organ Mountain football player

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services are set for the Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero. Romero was in a medically induced coma for three weeks after suffering a brain injury during a game. There will be a public viewing Friday from 2-7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel. His funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
obnug.com

Broncos Drop Embarrassing Game on the Road to UTEP

1st Quarter- UTEP had a 7 yard punt, it was funny at the time. We had a pretty good scripted drive, but we had to kick a FG. We got a painful taste of the whole game as the 1st quarter lasted 20 minutes. 2nd Quarter. It’s funny that I...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Lucky El Paso Fan Got To Party With YouTube Superstars

Seeing a live show is one thing, BEING on stage at a live show or MEETING our favorite celebrities, that's a whole 'nother feeling! We've seen some lucky El Paso fans be on stage before, like the one fan who got to shred with Hollywood Undead or the Metallica fan who got to be in one of their music videos.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP

We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Pasoans invited to 18th annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta this Saturday and Sunday

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Zoo and Franklin Mountains State Park are hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta, Saturday at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens from 10:30am to 3:00pm, and Sunday at the Tom Mays section of Franklin Mountains State Park and Castner Range. This is the second year in a row that the Fiesta is being held over two days in two different locations.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso Hotel Chosen As One of Best Places To Stay In Texas

Lately the Sun City has been shown a ton of love from people all over social media; from influencers choosing some great local restaurants, or just coming to visit for the first time. Well recently another influencer, the Texas Travel blogger, Ana aka The Bucket List Latina, on Instagram, has...
KTSM

The City of El Paso hosts job and education fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion. The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event

Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
EL PASO, TX

