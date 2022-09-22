Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 5, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week five after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE UTEP 27 F Boise State 10 F TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Hanks 7 F Americas 22 F Burges 27 F […]
KVIA
UTEP stuns Boise State, earns biggest win of Dana Dimel era
EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP played its most complete game of the season en route to a 27-10 win over Boise State, marking the biggest win of the Dana Dimel era. It's also the first win for the Miners over Boise State in program history. JUCO transfer Marcus Bellon returned...
Teacher of the Month: Joel Molina, 28 years teaching and coaching
EL PASO, Texas - Some say "teaching is the profession that teaches all other professions". Joel Molina has been teaching and coaching for 28 years. How many students has he inspired? Mr. Molina was nominated to be the Teacher of the Month for August. A well-deserved honor. In the nomination letter, his peers say he The post Teacher of the Month: Joel Molina, 28 years teaching and coaching appeared first on KVIA.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
KVIA
Star on the mountain goes dark to shine brighter
EL PASO, Texas - The iconic star on the mountain, a community treasure operated by The El Paso Chamber will be dark between September 23rd and September 30th. “The star will be undergoing maintenance as part of our efforts to make sure it shines bright, always celebrating El Paso,” explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO of the Chamber.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
KVIA
Hunger Action Month: Together In Tough Times
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 and Albertsons are on a mission to fill up grocery carts! ABC-7's Saul Saenz surprised those waiting in line at the El Pasoan's Fight Hunger Food Bank. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Funeral arrangements set for Organ Mountain football player
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services are set for the Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero. Romero was in a medically induced coma for three weeks after suffering a brain injury during a game. There will be a public viewing Friday from 2-7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel. His funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. […]
obnug.com
Broncos Drop Embarrassing Game on the Road to UTEP
1st Quarter- UTEP had a 7 yard punt, it was funny at the time. We had a pretty good scripted drive, but we had to kick a FG. We got a painful taste of the whole game as the 1st quarter lasted 20 minutes. 2nd Quarter. It’s funny that I...
Shay Smith Named 6A Texas High School Football Player of the Week
Earlier today, Shay Smith was named 6A the 2022 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week trophy for week 4. The junior completed 24 of his 26 passes and totaled nearly 400 yards with 5 touchdowns (3 pass, 2 rush) in Franklin's 56-29 win over Americas High School.
A Lucky El Paso Fan Got To Party With YouTube Superstars
Seeing a live show is one thing, BEING on stage at a live show or MEETING our favorite celebrities, that's a whole 'nother feeling! We've seen some lucky El Paso fans be on stage before, like the one fan who got to shred with Hollywood Undead or the Metallica fan who got to be in one of their music videos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP
We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
Sister Owned El Paso Concert Venue Bringing 2 Shows In October
Don Haskins, Abraham Chavez, The Rockhouse... we've seen some incredible shows happen at these venues in town. Well as anyone would tell you, there's way more venues in town including The Lowbrow or the Love Buzz. But as of 2021, there's another venue that's been hosting some energetic & rowdy...
KVIA
El Pasoans invited to 18th annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta this Saturday and Sunday
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Zoo and Franklin Mountains State Park are hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta, Saturday at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens from 10:30am to 3:00pm, and Sunday at the Tom Mays section of Franklin Mountains State Park and Castner Range. This is the second year in a row that the Fiesta is being held over two days in two different locations.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso Hotel Chosen As One of Best Places To Stay In Texas
Lately the Sun City has been shown a ton of love from people all over social media; from influencers choosing some great local restaurants, or just coming to visit for the first time. Well recently another influencer, the Texas Travel blogger, Ana aka The Bucket List Latina, on Instagram, has...
The City of El Paso hosts job and education fair
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion. The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other […]
El Pasoans Would Love To See These Local Restaurants Open Up In Our Airport
Traveling. It’s all fun and games until you’re stuck in an airport because of delays and the airport you’re at doesn’t have the best restaurant or store options!. Now, I’m not much of an airplane traveler. I prefer road trips, but I have traveled a few times and I have witnessed some pretty amazing airports!
spotlightepnews.com
El Paso to host Festival of Chariots, all are invited to experience Indian tradition, food and culture
EL PASO, Texas –– Enjoy a burst of color, the aroma of fresh flowers and the tastes of India when the Festival of Chariots returns to downtown El Paso on Saturday, October 8, 2022!. The Festival of Chariots, an annual celebration of Indian culture and tradition, will be...
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
Comments / 0