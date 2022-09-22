ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OSHP works with other state agencies in drug seizures and arrests

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbTTd_0i5PoVGv00

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on criminal patrol and marijuana interdiction and eradication, according to a news release.

>>RELATED STORY: OSHP: Woman dies after pedestrian crash near St. Marys

At least 36,000 grams of marijuana was seized and 37 felony marijuana arrests were made between September 15 at 12:01 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on September 18.

Over 1,500 grams of marijuana were seized in Ohio and two felony marijuana arrests made, the release said.

OSHP worked the campaign with other state agencies including the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and West Virginia State Police.

A total of 151 felony drug arrests took place in six states during the enforcement period, including 43 in Ohio, according to the release.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio high-speed chase turns into drug bust

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and […]
PATASKALA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
CINCINNATI, OH
whbc.com

Troopers Target Marijuana in 6-State Effort

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol has been working with its five neighboring states on various enforcement projects. The latest one, targeting marijuana. Troopers across all six states seized over 36,000 grams of “grass”, making 37 arrests. Two arrests were made in...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Michigan State Police#The Indiana State Police#Kentucky State Police#Pennsylvania State Police#Cox Media Group
NBC4 Columbus

Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
LANCASTER, OH
WHIO Dayton

New evidence alleges Ethan Crumbley exhibited more warning signs ahead of school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. — (OXFORD, Mich.) -- New evidence uncovered during discovery of the case of Ethan Crumbley allegedly shows that Oxford High School teachers and school officials failed to respond to warning signs exhibited by the accused school shooter in the months leading up to the November 2021 shooting, attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the victims and their families in a lawsuit, told reporters Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BET

Ohio Man Convicted By Feds After Scamming Over $800,000 From Investors Posing As African Prince

A Dayton, Ohio, man was found guilty of ten counts of fraud charges by a federal jury in a wild story of diplomats, the Lord and dollars. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Daryl Robert Harrison conned at least 14 people out of over $800,000 after portraying himself as Ghanaian royalty and a prophet. Harrison was convicted of wire and mail fraud as well as tampering with witnesses on September 16 in the Southern District of the DOJ. District Magistrate Judge Michael J. Newman heard the case.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Suspect identified in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged after two teens were found shot dead on Sunday. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found by men riding four-wheelers in the woods in western Orange County on Sunday. Both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received information about discrepancies in a hunter’s information during the 2021-22 white-tailed deer hunting season. Officer Kiger issued citations for hunting without a deer permit, providing false information on a game check, and failure to game check and attach the confirmation number to a deer. The hunter was found guilty, fined $598, and given a two-year hunting license revocation.
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio

Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy