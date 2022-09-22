OSHP works with other state agencies in drug seizures and arrests

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on criminal patrol and marijuana interdiction and eradication, according to a news release.

At least 36,000 grams of marijuana was seized and 37 felony marijuana arrests were made between September 15 at 12:01 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on September 18.

Over 1,500 grams of marijuana were seized in Ohio and two felony marijuana arrests made, the release said.

OSHP worked the campaign with other state agencies including the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and West Virginia State Police.

A total of 151 felony drug arrests took place in six states during the enforcement period, including 43 in Ohio, according to the release.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.

