AZFamily
Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road
A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
ABC 15 News
For years he fought to a safer I-10, plans are now becoming reality
When you look across parts of I-10 and see nothing between the two sides of high-speed traffic, road safety advocates like Mike Humphrey take it personally. “My world just sort of fell apart,” said Humphrey. In 2008, his wife Pam and sister Anne were traveling on I-10 from Tucson...
azdot.gov
I-17 Improvement Project north of Anthem officially begins construction the week of Sept. 26
PHOENIX – The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s long-awaited Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. Drivers will start to see changes to this 23-mile corridor as the work zone is established and construction begins. The $446...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
webbikeworld.com
Industry Insider: Arizona Allows Lane Filtering
As of last week, riders in the state of Arizona will be able to take advantage of lane filtering, with a wee condition or two to seal the deal. The recent update for the Grand Canyon state was purportedly signed at the last legislative season, allowing riders to change lanes between cars – but only stopped cars, and only within certain speed zones.
nevalleynews.org
Some Phoenix residents using community and personal gardens to save money—hot housing market, increased growth contribute to higher Valley food costs
The Valley’s hot housing market and intense population growth account for the majority of increase in the cost of living—a whopping 13% —which includes gas and food in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has factored in a blistering Phoenix housing boom...
12news.com
Phoenix firefighters reunite teeny tiny tortoise with its owners
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department put it best: Service comes in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, that shape and size is a tiny little lost tortoise. Firefighters with Station 12 were returning from a structure fire when, somehow, one of the crew members spotted this tortoise crawling across the roadway in front of their fire truck.
scottsdale.org
City pulled into neighborhood spat over house
A legal battle among neighbors over the construction of a two-story house in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood has drawn the City of Scottsdale into the middle of the fight in Maricopa County Superior Court. Local attorney Rylan Stewart wants to build a two-story home and even got the building permits...
AZFamily
Tiny tortoise rescued by Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews rescued a tiny tortoise from being run over in Phoenix. Crews were returning to the station after a structure fire when one of the firefighters yelled “Stop!” They had seen a small tortoise trying to cross the road in front of the fire truck, heading toward a busy street. The crews jumped into action to scoop up the tortoise and started knocking on doors. Eventually, the crews were able to return the tortoise to its owner.
East Valley Tribune
Developers not lovin’ Mesa’s drive-thru proposals
The commercial development community is not lovin’ Mesa Planning Divison’s proposed changes to the zoning rules for drive-thru restaurants, and they’d rather have them their way. Roughly 60 people logged in for an online community meeting on Sept. 21 to discuss the proposed new rules, which are...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
citysuntimes.com
Macayo’s celebrates 76th anniversary, National Chimichanga Day Valleywide Sept. 26
On Monday, Sept. 26, Macayo’s Mexican Food is celebrating 76 wonderful years in the Valley of the Sun along with National Chimichanga Day, which of course is the signature dish at Macayo’s. In honor of this special day and this special dish, Macayo’s locations around the Valley are...
peoriatimes.com
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community outraged after being told to leave
People who live in a mobile home community in the area of 12th Street and Indian School rallied at Phoenix City Hall on Sept. 22. They say they have been told to leave, but the deadline given by the property owner is just too soon. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
AZFamily
60-year-old woman reported missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. Sheriff’s say Kathleen Patterson, 60, left her home for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Patterson contacted her family through cell phone at around 10:30 a.m. However, they have not heard from her since.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Fair: DPS officials talk about their efforts to keep fairgoers safe
The Arizona State Fair is back in Phoenix as of Sept. 23. Besides the food and games, however, security is also an issue, for this and other events. FOX 10's Irene Snyder spoke with DPS officials on how they work to keep the fair safe.
ABC 15 News
Two survive helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road
Two people survived a helicopter crash east of the Valley Monday morning. Crews responded to the incident near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road around 9 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft in a desert area four miles north of Falcon Field Airport that appeared to be heavily damaged and smoking.
