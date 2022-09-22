ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide

BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms

PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested earlier this month for straw purchasing firearms intended for Mexico, authorities said. From September 2020 until June 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Aguilera purchased at least 82 firearms from Arizona gun stores. One of the weapons was found as a murder weapon of...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man found not guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four years after a Phoenix woman was found dead in the desert, her ex-boyfriend accused of killing her learned his fate. Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of his ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman. The jury announced the decision just after 5 p.m. Bergman’s family was shocked by the verdict and visibly heartbroken. But it was a sigh of relief for Clark and his team. Clark was seen hugging his lawyers after the verdicts.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered

Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

MCSO arrests suspect for killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators have detained a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy in Guadalupe last month. David Thomas, 23, was arrested this week on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 15 near Calle Batoua...
GUADALUPE, AZ
AZFamily

Armed suspect shot by officers after walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is in critical condition after he walked into a Phoenix convenience store while armed, leading to police shooting him on Thursday night. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix police, around 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a man with a gun at a home near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road. Police say the man left the home with the gun, and a gunshot was heard shortly afterward.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Goodyear woman accused of trying to smuggle migrants in Toyota Prius

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators said that a Goodyear woman tried to smuggle migrants using her Toyota Prius but was busted near the border on Thursday. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Operation Safe Streets task force pulled over 42-year-old Kimberly Hudson near Highway 90 and Moson Road in Sierra Vista around 2:15 a.m. They found five migrants in her car that she was trying to smuggle, CCSO said. One of them attempted to run off but was quickly caught.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit

PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman found dead outside west Phoenix home

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway at a home in a Maryvale neighborhood after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning. Phoenix Police say the death investigation is underway near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road after the bodies of 45-year-old Martha Valdez Salomon and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were found in the carport just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 22.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, 2 hospitalized after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and two others, including an 11-year-old boy, are in the hospital after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened near 35th and Sweetwater avenues, just north of Thunderbird Road, around 6:30 p.m. Officers...
PHOENIX, AZ

