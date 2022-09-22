ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Not overly sweet, Raisin Oat Scones work as tea-time treat

Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PwiG_0i5PlBpQ00
Flavored by raisins and oats, plus some unauthorized spices our test cook added on her own, these scones fund some fans among the Times Leader taste testers. Mark Guydish | Times Leader Photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

When I pulled my first tray of Raisin Oat Scones out of the oven last week, I tasted one and thought, “Hmm. This is definitely NOT sweet.”

Consulting the recipe, I wondered if I had absent-mindedly skipped an ingredient.

Sugar? Honey? Maple syrup?

No, no and no. There was no sweetener of any kind listed, unless you counted the natural fructose in the raisins.

Returning my attention to the scone, I chewed it thoughtfully and realized more with each bite that it was absolutely delicious.

The recipe came from my old “Treasure of Creative Cooking” cookbook and — you know me — I didn’t follow it exactly.

Wanting to “healthy up” this batch of tea-time treats, I replaced one-third of the all-purpose flour with whole wheat.

For extra flavor, I added a dash each of cinnamon and nutmeg and ground cloves.

For convenience and cost effectiveness, my “buttermilk” was regular milk with a dash of vinegar to give it that buttermilky tang.

And, simply because it seemed easier, based on the way I’d rolled out the dough, I cut the scones not into squares but more or less into triangles and some assorted odd shapes.

Then I took a plateful into the newsroom, told news editor, taste tester and resident Anglophile Roger DuPuis that I’d made them in honor of his birthday as well as in honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth, and waited to see how the gang would like them.

“They were delicious,” said Ryan Evans, who is a student at Wilkes University as well as a Times Leader reporter. “I’d like to have a couple of them to eat in the morning when I’m walking across campus on my way to class.”

“I really thought it would be more sweet,” page designer Mitch Hall said, hinting the scone was not sweet enough for him.

“I enjoyed it,” page designer Toni Pennello said. “The raisins made it sweet.”

“It had a nice little bit of spice,” Roger said. “I appreciate that you added that.”

“I liked that the raisins and oats could speak for themselves,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said, adding she was surprised that the texture was “so soft” because she thought it would be more crisp. But homemade scones do seem to have more in common with muffins than with cookies.

Without further ado, here is the recipe, from “Treasure of Creative Cooking,” by the editors of Consumer Guide.

Raisin Oat Scones

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup butter, chilled, cut into pieces

1 cup raisins

about 1 cup buttermilk

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease baking sheet.

2. Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt into medium bowl. Stir in oats. Using pastry blender or two knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add raisins. Stir in enough buttermilk to make soft dough.

3. Turn out dough onto lightly floured surface; knead until smooth. Roll out dough to 12 x 10-inch rectangle. Cut into 2-inch squares.

4. Arrange scones on prepared baking sheet. Bake about 15 minutes or until browned.

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

Chocolate Beet Cake with Beet-Vanilla Glaze

Cream together brown sugar, white sugar, butter, and oil in a large bowl with an electric mixer for 2 to 3 minutes. Add egg yolks and beat for another 3 minutes. Mix in beet puree and vanilla. Add in half of the sifted flour mixture, and mix until just combined. Pour in buttermilk and mix until just combined. Add in remaining flour mixture and mix until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Pie

Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Butter Mochi

This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Evans
The Kitchn

Cinnamon-Sugar Pie Crust Cookies

Pie crust cookies are exactly what they sound like — cookies made from pie crust. Baked until golden-brown and puffed, they’re buttery and flaky, just like you’d expect from a pie crust, and kissed with a shower of cinnamon-sugar that gives each bite the most irresistible crunch.
RECIPES
Epicurious

Simple Bread Pudding With Melted Ice Cream Sauce

Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour 5 minutes, plus cooling time. Bread pudding is a delicious and satisfying way to use up. , but it’s also an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert that’s worth making for a special occasion. I keep things simple here with brioche and a custard that’s gently spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Challah would also be a great option. The best bread for bread pudding is soft and tender—avoid using hearty sourdough or dense rye breads.
RECIPES
Mashed

4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe

How can you make cookies with just four ingredients that taste as good as these? There has to be a catch, right? Well no, actually, not when two of said ingredients are peanut butter and Hersey's Kisses — two foods that are already amazing on their own, but are just perfect when brought together. This cookie recipe care of recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking will be a new favorite not only because of its simplicity and the great taste of the cookies, but also because they will be your new anytime treat. Provided you have the willpower not to eat all the Kisses in your house, you can keep the ingredients on hand to make these at all times.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake

A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raisins#Tea#Rolled Oats#Food Drink#Raisin Oat Scones
Mashed

No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake

This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

How To Bake Ooey-Gooey Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies That Are Packed with Protein and Antioxidants

Fall is officially here, meaning it’s time to throw on an apron because it’s *finally* cool enough in your kitchen to crank on the oven and start baking. So, as you turn on the “Jazz for Autumn” Spotify playlist, light up a Sweater Weather Bath & Body Works candle, and pour yourself a glass of pinot noir—hello, unmatchable fall vibes—start preheating the oven for the one ooey gooey recipe you’ll want to make all season long.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake

The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
butterwithasideofbread.com

ALMOND JOY CAKE

Almond Joy Cake is chocolate cake topped with a marshmallow coconut layer and chocolate frosting mixed with toasted almonds. Chocolate cake recipe that tastes just like your favorite Almond Joy candy bar!. Our recipe for homemade Almond Joy bars is a popular one. For good reason. And this cake version...
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Chocolate Pots de Crème

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Pots de crème is a French dessert that dates back to the 17th century and translates to "pots of cream" in French. Pots de crème refers to both the lidded vessel the custard is baked in and the custard itself. Originally, the custard was baked in ornate porcelain cups, but these days, the custard is usually baked in small ramekins. This decadent dessert is served chilled, spooned right out of the container it was baked in. Whipped cream is also commonly served on top.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie

Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes

These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy