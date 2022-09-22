ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevendust's 'Animosity' tour stops in St. Petersburg this month

By Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
Atlanta hard rock band Sevendust recorded its latest album Blood & Stone in Florida, but it won’t be the focus at this show. Last year marked 20 years since the release of Animosity , but with artists still testing the waters of permanently getting back into the groove of live music, Sevendust settled for a career retrospective tour last fall.


This year however, the band has been playing Animosity beginning to end on the road, including this third-to-final date of the tour, which finds Sevendust back in St. Petersburg on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Jannus Live —a room the band has been headlining since 2007 . [event-1]

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

