Sevendust's 'Animosity' tour stops in St. Petersburg this month

To say that Tampa Pride on The River’s headliner, Pepper MaShay, is a Dance music Diva is both true and misleading. While she’s best known for her song “Dive In The Pool,” featured on “Queer as Folk,” MaShay (born Jean McClain) has also been a studio musician for over 40 years, recording with everyone from Whitney Houston to Mick Jagger to Phish under her other moniker, “Sister Jean.” It wasn’t until the 1990s, when she was singing with Vonda Shepard at a club, that a Swedish man approached her at a show and suggested she go to Europe. She was working on her first dance demos when her ex-manager suggested a name change.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO