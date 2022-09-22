Sevendust's 'Animosity' tour stops in St. Petersburg this month
Atlanta hard rock band Sevendust recorded its latest album Blood & Stone in Florida, but it won’t be the focus at this show. Last year marked 20 years since the release of Animosity , but with artists still testing the waters of permanently getting back into the groove of live music, Sevendust settled for a career retrospective tour last fall.
This year however, the band has been playing Animosity beginning to end on the road, including this third-to-final date of the tour, which finds Sevendust back in St. Petersburg on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Jannus Live —a room the band has been headlining since 2007 . [event-1]
