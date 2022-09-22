Read full article on original website
The top AFL prospects for each club
It’s impossible to look at the list of Arizona Fall League alumni without some sense of awe. Before he chased the American League home run record, Aaron Judge went deep four times for Scottsdale in 2014. Multi-time MVPs Mike Trout (2011), Bryce Harper (2010, 2011) and Albert Pujols (2000) all played at least one autumn in the Phoenix metropolitan area, and if you want to add Michael Jordan (1994) to that list, we won’t stop you. Don’t forget likely NY Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara (2017) either.
Giolito sunk early as Sox lose 4th straight at home
CHICAGO -- Lucas Giolito’s 2022 season on an individual level has traveled somewhere along the same rough path as that of the White Sox's results as a team. Giolito arguably was one of the top starting pitchers in the American League over the past three seasons and came into this year hoping for an equally strong body of work, if not another notch above. Instead, his ERA sits at 5.05 following a 5-3 loss to the Tigers on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, as the one-time American League Central-favorite White Sox dropped to 76-75.
Arozarena's 6 RBIs help Rays tie Wild Card race
ST. PETERSBURG -- There was drama on the field and a buzz in the crowd Friday night at Tropicana Field. The Rays’ 10-6 victory over the Blue Jays featured lead changes, a late rally and a heroic performance by Randy Arozarena ripped straight from his October highlight reel. How...
In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing
PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
Blue Jays' philosophy in tied race: 'Be ready to rock'
ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s back to square one for the Blue Jays, who fell again to the Rays on Friday night in a preview of just how exhilarating -- or frustrating -- the Wild Card round could be. The 10-6 loss drew the Blue Jays and Rays even atop...
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
How this Pirate revamped a key pitch
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Bryse Wilson’s changeup is looking very different these days. On the season, Wilson’s average changeup has clocked in around 85 mph....
A look at Orelvis Martinez's record-breaking season
There are multiple prisms through which to view Orelvis Martinez’s 2022 season. Through one, he was a 20-year-old infielder who was the joint-youngest player on an Eastern League Opening Day roster -- he and Francisco Álvarez share a birthday -- and finished with a Double-A New Hampshire record 30 homers in 106 games. Through another, he hit just .203, struck out a career-high 28.5 percent of the time and had a below-average 96 wRC+.
Pujols, 'for the fans,' not upset fan kept HR No. 700 ball
With Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge both barreling toward historic home runs, there’s been plenty of discourse surrounding what the proper restitution is for returning a historic baseball. • Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club. In fact, September has already featured two examples of fans...
Tigers keep playing spoiler, adding to strong finish
CHICAGO -- The White Sox left Comerica Park last Sunday having given themselves one last gasp in the American League Central race by taking two of three from the Tigers. But as Jonathan Schoop fielded José Abreu’s ground ball and threw to first to finish off the Tigers’ 5-3 win Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, they could well have tossed away Chicago’s hope with it.
Donovan's slam, Nootbaar's HR end Cards' frustrating stretch
SAN DIEGO -- The Cardinals muscled their way out of a frustrating offensive stretch, slugging two home runs Thursday afternoon in a 5-4 victory over the Padres at Petco Park. Lars Nootbaar snapped a streak of three straight scoreless losses by connecting on a leadoff home run off Joe Musgrove in the fifth inning. That also ended the Cardinals’ streak of 47 innings without scoring an earned run.
It is high, it is far, it is ... caught? Batter jogs around bases on F7
Sometimes, the ball comes off the bat and you know you got it all. Other times, you think you got it all but ... you didn't. Delvin Pérez took the latter to the extreme Thursday. The Triple-A Memphis Redbirds third baseman hit a towering fly ball to left field...
Garcia's monster homer turns heads as A's look to the future
OAKLAND -- Having already set a franchise record with 12 first basemen used this season, it’s clear the A’s have yet to find a long-term solution at the position. That’s what makes this final stretch of games so critical for rookie Dermis Garcia. Over the past month,...
Guardians' statement sweep crumbles White Sox playoff hopes
CHICAGO -- The AL Central division race is all but over. The Guardians knew they had a critical week ahead -- one that could either make or break their playoff hopes. It started with a makeup game against the White Sox last Thursday that Cleveland dropped. But when the Twins came to town for a five-game series over the weekend, the Guardians made a statement, taking four of five matchups.
Giants pause to watch Pujols' historic moment
All one can do when witnessing history is to stop and watch. During a break in play in Friday’s game between the Giants and D-backs, San Francisco’s infield consisting of J.D. Davis, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria huddled and watched Albert Pujols swat his historic 700th home run at Dodger Stadium on the Chase Field video screen. While they are big leaguers themselves, sometimes even they are in awe of what the legends of the game can do.
Seager, Semien team up to spark series win
ARLINGTON -- Corey Seager is no stranger to success, especially at the Rangers’ home of Globe Life Field. After all, he won a World Series and a World Series MVP right here in this building. So in a tie game going into the eighth inning, the top of the...
Mariners go off script to end A's set with a win
OAKLAND -- It was a picture perfect day in Northern California on Thursday, ripe for the sky to fall squarely on the Mariners in what’s been a brutal road trip. Their best player exited during the first inning with lower back tightness. Their most consistent starting pitcher in the second half coughed up five runs and failed to make it out of the third. A loss would yield a sweep to a last-place team and inch their postseason hopes closer to concerning.
Royals prospects feel right at home in KC
KANSAS CITY -- It wasn’t too long ago that pitcher Ben Kudrna and catcher Carter Jensen were among the fans filing into Kauffman Stadium for games throughout the summer and early fall to watch the Royals. On Friday night, the two Kansas City natives and 2021 MLB Draft picks...
Garrett gets in the zone in stellar return
MIAMI -- Less than two weeks ago, the Marlins optioned left-hander Braxton Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville as the odd man out in a rotation with six healthy starters. In his return to the Majors, Garrett pitched six strong innings in Friday night’s 5-2 victory over the Nationals at loanDepot park.
Laying out the AL Cy Young case for Verlander
Justin Verlander wasn’t unhittable on Thursday night like he was in his first start back from the injured list, but that’s not what the American League West champion Astros need as they look toward another deep October run. They just need Verlander to be Verlander. No restrictions. No...
