Fire crews contain vegetation fire near Bonita Elementary
Firefighters contained a fire that broke out near Bonita Elementary School in Santa Maria.
The fire was first reported at 6:18 p.m. in the riverbed at the intersection of Bonita School Rd. and Bonita Lateral Rd.
Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire was burning in thick vegetation and burned 4 acres total.
Firefighters are staying on scene for 2 to 3 hours to mop up the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
