Santa Maria, CA

Fire crews contain vegetation fire near Bonita Elementary

By KSBY Staff
 2 days ago
Firefighters contained a fire that broke out near Bonita Elementary School in Santa Maria.

The fire was first reported at 6:18 p.m. in the riverbed at the intersection of Bonita School Rd. and Bonita Lateral Rd.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire was burning in thick vegetation and burned 4 acres total.

Firefighters are staying on scene for 2 to 3 hours to mop up the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Santa Barbara Edhat

Riverbed Fire off Highway 166

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a brush fire along a riverbed off Highway 166 on Wednesday evening. At 6:18 p.m., crews responded to Bonia School and Bonita Lateral Roads and discovered a stubborn vegetation fire of approximately four acres. Crews stopped the forward progress and stayed on the scene...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
