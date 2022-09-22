Fire crews contain vegetation fire near Bonita Elementary

Firefighters contained a fire that broke out near Bonita Elementary School in Santa Maria.

The fire was first reported at 6:18 p.m. in the riverbed at the intersection of Bonita School Rd. and Bonita Lateral Rd.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire was burning in thick vegetation and burned 4 acres total.

Firefighters are staying on scene for 2 to 3 hours to mop up the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.