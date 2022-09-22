ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Old-man punk-rock legend Lagwagon brings 30th anniversary tour to Tampa on Tuesday

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
Lagwagon
Get up and crack your back, old man. An icon of the ‘90s skate-punk scene is on the road and celebrating the 30-ish-year anniversary of its debut album Duh .

Joining Lagwagon at The Ritz in Ybor City on Tuesday, Sept. 27
is Jersey punk unit Bigwig and much-younger Asian Man and Pure Noise-repping California garage-punk outfit Grumpster.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage.

