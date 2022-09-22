Old-man punk-rock legend Lagwagon brings 30th anniversary tour to Tampa on Tuesday
Get up and crack your back, old man. An icon of the ‘90s skate-punk scene is on the road and celebrating the 30-ish-year anniversary of its debut album Duh .
Joining Lagwagon at The Ritz in Ybor City on Tuesday, Sept. 27 is Jersey punk unit Bigwig and much-younger Asian Man and Pure Noise-repping California garage-punk outfit Grumpster.
