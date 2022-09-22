With new album in tow, renowned producer Bonobo heads to Tampa Bay
Bonobo will probably play new music when he plays The Ritz in Ybor City on Thursday, Sept. 29 .
Last week, Simon Green released “ATK” a brand new single from his forthcoming LP of new material, Fragments , that came out on Ninja Tune in January. . The cut was initially a DJ edit of “Dada” by Ghanaian Highlife guitarist Atakora Manu, but took on a life of its own.
Also last week in Canada, the 46-year-old producer kicked off his North American tour, which has quickly made its way to the south. [event-1] UPDATED 09/22/22 1 p.m. Fragments came out in January.
