ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

With new album in tow, renowned producer Bonobo heads to Tampa Bay

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECYBm_0i5PivoR00
Bonobo
Bonobo will probably play new music when he plays The Ritz in Ybor City on Thursday, Sept. 29 .

Last week, Simon Green released “ATK” a brand new single from his forthcoming LP of new material, Fragments ,  that came out on Ninja Tune in January. . The cut was initially a DJ edit of “Dada” by Ghanaian Highlife guitarist Atakora Manu, but took on a life of its own.


Also last week in Canada, the 46-year-old producer kicked off his North American tour, which has quickly made its way to the south. [event-1]
UPDATED 09/22/22 1 p.m. Fragments came out in January.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ybor City, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Tampa#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ritz#Atk#Fragments#Ghanaian#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
281
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy