BBC
Cost of living: Home heating oil customers to get £100 payment
Home heating oil customers in Northern Ireland are to get a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs. That will be in addition to a cap on the unit price of electricity announced by the government on Wednesday. People who use gas to heat their homes...
BBC
Coventry shopping centre welcomes energy price cap help
A shopping centre boss has welcomed news that energy bills for UK businesses will be cut by about half their expected level. West Orchards in Coventry said the wholesale price cap on gas and electricity announced by the government earlier was "good news for business". It means it will pay...
How will mini-budget announcements affect UK households?
Households will see a shake-up to their finances as a result of the mini-budget delivered by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, including a raft of tax cuts.Here is a look at what it could mean for you.– Home moversPermanent cuts to stamp duty in England and Northern Ireland could encourage more people on or up the property ladder.The “nil rate” stamp duty band will be doubled from £125,000 to £250,000.First-time buyers will pay no stamp duty up to £425,000. First-time buyers will be able to access the relief when they buy a property costing less than £625,000 rather than the previous £500,000.The...
Does Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget offer any solutions to Britain's crises? Our panel decides | Katy Balls and others
The chancellor has delivered swingeing tax cuts and an end to the cap on bankers’ bonuses
BBC
Cost of living: Derry rally hears people are facing an emergency
A rally in Londonderry has been told that people urgently need help to deal with the rising cost of living. The demonstration in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon was organised by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Sandra Duffy. The Sinn Féin councillor said she wanted to highlight the...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
Thousands take to the streets in Dublin over cost-of-living crisis
Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Dublin to protest against the cost-of-living crisis.The demonstration, organised by the Cost Of Living Coalition, comes before the Irish Government’s budget on Tuesday.The group, made up of 30 organisations including trade unionists, student and pensioner bodies and opposition political parties, is urging the Government to take radical action on the cost-of-living and housing crises.The march started at Parnell Square at 2.30pm and featured banners and chants including: “The cost of living is too damn high.”It proceeded to O’Connell Street and College Green and finished in Merrion Square, where speeches were heard.Sinn...
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
Pubs turn to CANDLELIGHT due to soaring energy costs: Landlords say they are switching off their lights during week to try and lower 'extortionate' electricity bills
The owners of two pubs have gone 'back in time' by switching off the lights and serving customers by candlelight to combat 'extortionate' energy bills. They slammed Liz Truss's energy bills announcement yesterday to half business costs as 'too little too late', as costs threaten to close pubs and businesses for good.
Liz Truss: No-one will be forced to sell their home to pay for social care
Liz Truss has vowed that no-one will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care.The Prime Minister’s commitment goes further than under Boris Johnson’s social care reforms when ministers had to concede some people may have to sell their homes.Ms Truss is expected to spend billions scrapping the national insurance hike billed as a “health and social care social care levy” with a mini-budget on Friday.She said her “first priority” on social care is properly funding it over the winter because there are “too many” people staying in hospital due to a lack of spaces.Pressed if she...
The UK’s energy system is fattening state coffers – just not Britain’s | Frances O'Grady
The British public should enjoy the full benefit of the energy that is generated here, and help plan its future, says Frances O’Grady, TUC general secretary
Nationalised energy could save UK households up to £4,400, TUC says
British households will each miss out on up to £4,400 over the next two years because the UK does not have a nationalised energy generation company, the Trades Union Congress has said. The UK’s main trade union body is calling on the government to set up a “public energy...
Mini-budget fell far short of promoting low-carbon future for UK
While not devoid of green measures, Kwarteng’s announcement was more notable for what it did not include
BBC
Covid: First rise in infections in UK since July
Covid infection rates have increased in the UK for the first time since the middle of July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). One in 70 tested positive, with the largest rise in secondary school children in the week to 14 September. Infections increased in England and Wales...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
UK accused of abandoning global south as it fails to boost spending on key fund
Liz Truss’s administration becomes only major world power not to raise its spending at UN pledging event
NME
Brexit: UK government warned musicians and crew “could find themselves unemployed en masse”
The UK government has been warned again that musicians and crew “could find themselves unemployed en masse”, after a hearing at the House Of The Lords revealed the damage already being caused by Brexit on those wishing to tour Europe. NME was invited to a hearing at the...
