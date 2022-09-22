Households will see a shake-up to their finances as a result of the mini-budget delivered by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, including a raft of tax cuts.Here is a look at what it could mean for you.– Home moversPermanent cuts to stamp duty in England and Northern Ireland could encourage more people on or up the property ladder.The “nil rate” stamp duty band will be doubled from £125,000 to £250,000.First-time buyers will pay no stamp duty up to £425,000. First-time buyers will be able to access the relief when they buy a property costing less than £625,000 rather than the previous £500,000.The...

