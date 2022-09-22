ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Scottish Government will continue its ‘fairer’ approach to tax, says minister

The Scottish Government will continue to pursue a “fairer and more progressive approach to taxation”, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s ministers has said.Richard Lochhead spoke out as Tories in Scotland urged SNP ministers in Holyrood to follow the UK Government’s example and reduce taxes.While policies announced in Friday’s mini budget saw Prime Minister Liz Truss branded a “Margaret Thatcher tribute act” by the Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar; Conservatives north of the border hailed the “extraordinarily ambitious measures”.Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross called on the Scottish Government to follow the example of UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, after he axed the top rate...
BBC

Mini-budget: Tax gap between Scotland and England set to widen

Scotland's first minister has hinted that she is unlikely to match income tax cuts for the highest earners elsewhere in the UK. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a cut from 20p to 19p in the basic rate of tax and scrapped the 45p rate for the highest earners in his mini-budget.
The Independent

Bring back eviction ban or face ‘catastrophic’ homelessness, ministers warned

A “catastrophic” homelessness crisis triggered by the rising cost of living is imminent, the former head of the civil service has warned, with thousands at risk of losing their homes. To prevent the looming threat, the government must reinstate the eviction ban and take a “two-pronged” approach to getting people off the streets and ensuring vulnerable tenants are not kicked out. A lack of action would otherwise lead to a “catastrophic” homelessness crisis, Lord Bob Kerslake has said.He added: “We once again need to see the strong, decisive leadership from the government that we did during the ‘Everyone In’...
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
The Independent

Government told to reinstate eviction ban during cost-of-living crisis

The eviction ban must be reinstated in England to ensure no-one loses their home during the cost-of-living crisis, the Government has been warned.The Government must take a “two-pronged” approach to get people off the streets and ensure vulnerable tenants do not end up on them, the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping said.Inaction, it said, could lead to a “catastrophic” homelessness crisis, with the Government failing to meet its manifesto pledge to end rough sleeping, and progress made since the coronavirus pandemic erased.Its new report calls for strong leadership and funding, and says the Government should temporarily bring back...
The Independent

Truss risks killing the economy – and the Tory party

There are lots of flaws with Trussonomics. So far as can be judged, it requires a huge leap of faith in the ability of tax cuts and “supply-side reforms” to unleash such a wave of economic revival that the UK returns to its pre-Covid, pre-Brexit, pre-financial crisis trend rate of economic growth, which was comparatively healthy.
BBC

Glasgow students without flats told to consider quitting university

Students unable to find accommodation have been told by their university to considering deferring or even withdrawing from their studies. Hundreds of students have returned after the summer break with nowhere to stay due to a shortage of available flats and soaring rents. The situation has been described as "a...
The Independent

More families becoming homeless or threatened with homelessness

The number of families with children in England assessed as needing help to prevent them becoming homeless or to relieve their homelessness has risen by almost a quarter in a year, figures show.Some 56,340 households with children needed help to stop them becoming homeless in 2021-22, according to annual data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).This is up 23.6% from the previous year.A total of 36,960 households with children needed help to relieve their homelessness – up 22.9% from 2020-21 and 9.7% from 2019-20.There have been significant rises in households facing homelessness due to fleeing domestic...
The Independent

Liz Truss hit by Tory backlash after lifting ban on fracking

Liz Truss was met with a fierce political backlash from Conservative MPs after lifting the fracking ban, sparking anger from Tories worried that opposition parties will use the issue to win support in key battleground seats.The government formally lifted a ban on drilling for shale gas in a bid to boost energy supply on Thursday, despite admitting that there had been no progress in assessing scientific risk and a need to “gather better data” on safety.Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said all sources of energy needed to be explored, insisting that a “higher degree of risk and disturbance appears to us...
The Independent

‘Punitive’ benefits policy will cause ‘significant distress’, say charities

The Government has been urged to increase benefits sooner and invest in skills training and more affordable childcare, as it introduced measures to get people on Universal Credit working more hours.Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed plans to make around 120,000 more part-time workers receiving the benefit take active steps to seek more and better-paid work or face having their payments reduced.Charities said the “punitive policy” will add pressure on people’s mental and physical health and make the winter harder for those in insecure jobs.The lack of targeted support in this announcement is something you cannot ignore. Read our full statement: https://t.co/7TGV3HdrJ7...
BBC

GMB members accept new pay deal after council strikes

Members of the GMB union have voted to accept a new pay deal following strikes which led to rubbish piling up on Scotland's streets. Refuse workers and non-teaching school staff paused strikes last month to consider the improved offer. More than 20,000 GMB members have now accepted the deal following...
The Independent

Children’s doctors urged to quiz patients about cost of living struggles to help families in poverty

Children’s doctors are being urged to quiz patients about their cost of living crisis struggles amid fears soaring bills will result in serious health issues. The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) is giving UK paediatricians detailed advice on how they can help poorer households. It comes as widespread calls have been made for the energy crisis to be taken seriously amid concerns that lives will be lost this winter as many will be forced to choose between heating or eating. According to a new RCPCH survey, six out of 10 paediatricians believe that the cost of...
The Independent

Labour pledges to build National Care Service enforcing high standards in homes

Labour has pledged to recruit care workers by guaranteeing fair pay, workers’ rights and appropriate training under a National Care Service as it claimed “too many private equity firms are failing” in their duties to residents.The party said its research into ratings by the care watchdog had shown around 13% of private equity-owned care homes are not providing good levels of care.Labour pointed to a review of Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings at the end of June this year, which it said showed that percentage had received the “requires improvement” rating.Should it get into power, the party has vowed to...
