Read full article on original website
Related
Scottish Government will continue its ‘fairer’ approach to tax, says minister
The Scottish Government will continue to pursue a “fairer and more progressive approach to taxation”, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s ministers has said.Richard Lochhead spoke out as Tories in Scotland urged SNP ministers in Holyrood to follow the UK Government’s example and reduce taxes.While policies announced in Friday’s mini budget saw Prime Minister Liz Truss branded a “Margaret Thatcher tribute act” by the Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar; Conservatives north of the border hailed the “extraordinarily ambitious measures”.Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross called on the Scottish Government to follow the example of UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, after he axed the top rate...
BBC
Mini-budget: Tax gap between Scotland and England set to widen
Scotland's first minister has hinted that she is unlikely to match income tax cuts for the highest earners elsewhere in the UK. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a cut from 20p to 19p in the basic rate of tax and scrapped the 45p rate for the highest earners in his mini-budget.
Bring back eviction ban or face ‘catastrophic’ homelessness, ministers warned
A “catastrophic” homelessness crisis triggered by the rising cost of living is imminent, the former head of the civil service has warned, with thousands at risk of losing their homes. To prevent the looming threat, the government must reinstate the eviction ban and take a “two-pronged” approach to getting people off the streets and ensuring vulnerable tenants are not kicked out. A lack of action would otherwise lead to a “catastrophic” homelessness crisis, Lord Bob Kerslake has said.He added: “We once again need to see the strong, decisive leadership from the government that we did during the ‘Everyone In’...
MedicalXpress
Thousands will die and millions will suffer from humanitarian crisis of fuel poverty in UK, warn experts
Epidemic-levels of fuel poverty affecting half of U.K. households will cause a "significant humanitarian crisis with thousands of lives lost and millions of children's development blighted," warn health experts in the latest Marmot review led by the UCL Institute of Health Equity. Published today, the new review, "Fuel Poverty, Cold...
RELATED PEOPLE
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.・
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
Government told to reinstate eviction ban during cost-of-living crisis
The eviction ban must be reinstated in England to ensure no-one loses their home during the cost-of-living crisis, the Government has been warned.The Government must take a “two-pronged” approach to get people off the streets and ensure vulnerable tenants do not end up on them, the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping said.Inaction, it said, could lead to a “catastrophic” homelessness crisis, with the Government failing to meet its manifesto pledge to end rough sleeping, and progress made since the coronavirus pandemic erased.Its new report calls for strong leadership and funding, and says the Government should temporarily bring back...
Truss risks killing the economy – and the Tory party
There are lots of flaws with Trussonomics. So far as can be judged, it requires a huge leap of faith in the ability of tax cuts and “supply-side reforms” to unleash such a wave of economic revival that the UK returns to its pre-Covid, pre-Brexit, pre-financial crisis trend rate of economic growth, which was comparatively healthy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Cost of living: Home heating oil customers to get £100 payment
Home heating oil customers in Northern Ireland are to get a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs. That will be in addition to a cap on the unit price of electricity announced by the government on Wednesday. People who use gas to heat their homes...
BBC
Glasgow students without flats told to consider quitting university
Students unable to find accommodation have been told by their university to considering deferring or even withdrawing from their studies. Hundreds of students have returned after the summer break with nowhere to stay due to a shortage of available flats and soaring rents. The situation has been described as "a...
Scottish aristocrat Lord Strathnaver, 40, found dead at foot of 30ft cliffs near ruined Thurso castle as police probe ‘unexplained death’
A Scottish aristocrat with a passion for surfing was tragically found dead at the foot of cliffs on Saturday night. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, 40, was found at the bottom of 30ft cliffs at Thurso East, near the ruined 19th century Thurso Castle in Caithness. Thurso Lifeboat reported that a...
More families becoming homeless or threatened with homelessness
The number of families with children in England assessed as needing help to prevent them becoming homeless or to relieve their homelessness has risen by almost a quarter in a year, figures show.Some 56,340 households with children needed help to stop them becoming homeless in 2021-22, according to annual data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).This is up 23.6% from the previous year.A total of 36,960 households with children needed help to relieve their homelessness – up 22.9% from 2020-21 and 9.7% from 2019-20.There have been significant rises in households facing homelessness due to fleeing domestic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Truss vows to 'usher in decade of dynamism' as PM defends £45billion tax bonfire after 'mini-Budget' sparked financial panic
Liz Truss has said her Government will 'usher in a decade of dynamism' as she defended its controversial raft of tax cuts amid criticism it disproportionately benefits the rich. In an op-ed for The Mail on Sunday, trailed in The Mail +, the Prime Minister wrote: 'Growth means families have...
Liz Truss hit by Tory backlash after lifting ban on fracking
Liz Truss was met with a fierce political backlash from Conservative MPs after lifting the fracking ban, sparking anger from Tories worried that opposition parties will use the issue to win support in key battleground seats.The government formally lifted a ban on drilling for shale gas in a bid to boost energy supply on Thursday, despite admitting that there had been no progress in assessing scientific risk and a need to “gather better data” on safety.Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said all sources of energy needed to be explored, insisting that a “higher degree of risk and disturbance appears to us...
‘Punitive’ benefits policy will cause ‘significant distress’, say charities
The Government has been urged to increase benefits sooner and invest in skills training and more affordable childcare, as it introduced measures to get people on Universal Credit working more hours.Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed plans to make around 120,000 more part-time workers receiving the benefit take active steps to seek more and better-paid work or face having their payments reduced.Charities said the “punitive policy” will add pressure on people’s mental and physical health and make the winter harder for those in insecure jobs.The lack of targeted support in this announcement is something you cannot ignore. Read our full statement: https://t.co/7TGV3HdrJ7...
BBC
GMB members accept new pay deal after council strikes
Members of the GMB union have voted to accept a new pay deal following strikes which led to rubbish piling up on Scotland's streets. Refuse workers and non-teaching school staff paused strikes last month to consider the improved offer. More than 20,000 GMB members have now accepted the deal following...
UK children’s doctors given advice on how to help families in poverty
Children’s doctors plan to help poor families cope with the cost of living crisis and its feared impact on health, amid concern that cold homes this winter will lead to serious ill health. In an unusual move, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) is issuing the...
Children’s doctors urged to quiz patients about cost of living struggles to help families in poverty
Children’s doctors are being urged to quiz patients about their cost of living crisis struggles amid fears soaring bills will result in serious health issues. The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) is giving UK paediatricians detailed advice on how they can help poorer households. It comes as widespread calls have been made for the energy crisis to be taken seriously amid concerns that lives will be lost this winter as many will be forced to choose between heating or eating. According to a new RCPCH survey, six out of 10 paediatricians believe that the cost of...
Labour pledges to build National Care Service enforcing high standards in homes
Labour has pledged to recruit care workers by guaranteeing fair pay, workers’ rights and appropriate training under a National Care Service as it claimed “too many private equity firms are failing” in their duties to residents.The party said its research into ratings by the care watchdog had shown around 13% of private equity-owned care homes are not providing good levels of care.Labour pointed to a review of Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings at the end of June this year, which it said showed that percentage had received the “requires improvement” rating.Should it get into power, the party has vowed to...
Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Nations League — live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Scotland build on their victory over Ukraine against Republic of Ireland? Join Scott Murray to find out
Comments / 0