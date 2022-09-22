A “catastrophic” homelessness crisis triggered by the rising cost of living is imminent, the former head of the civil service has warned, with thousands at risk of losing their homes. To prevent the looming threat, the government must reinstate the eviction ban and take a “two-pronged” approach to getting people off the streets and ensuring vulnerable tenants are not kicked out. A lack of action would otherwise lead to a “catastrophic” homelessness crisis, Lord Bob Kerslake has said.He added: “We once again need to see the strong, decisive leadership from the government that we did during the ‘Everyone In’...

HOMELESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO