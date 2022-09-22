Latin Grammy-winning flamenco guitarist Antonio Rey plays Ybor City matinee on Sunday

Few California singer-songwriters are as adored as Jackson Browne. Despite being born in Germany to an American serviceman, Browne has been synonymous with the golden state since the Sixties. Raised in the now overwhelmingly hip Los Angeles neighbourhood of Highland Park, he began his career as a teenager in the city’s famous folk clubs, before a short stint in New York with his lover and collaborator, Nico. He returned to LA when he was still only 19 and found himself at the centre of a blossoming folk-rock scene that included his friends Linda Ronstadt and Glenn Frey of the Eagles....

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO