Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
Libby Stephenson leads Middletown field hockey past Eastern York
Libby Stephenson had a goal and an assist Friday to lead Middletown to a 2-1 field hockey win over Eastern York. Yar Manyuor also had a goal for the Blue Raiders. Gracie Hoffman had a goal for Eastern York, and Molly Townsley had the assist.
Gettysburg defense clamps down in 14-0 win over Mechanicsburg
Gettysburg has flashed a nice one-two punch in quarterback Brady Heiser and running back Jayden Johnson in its return to the Mid-Penn this year, and those guys were good again in Thursday’s win against Mechanicsburg. Heiser ran for a score, threw one, too, and finished with 170 yards. Johnson...
‘It feels good to get the win’: Carlisle rolls past Chambersburg to avenge two-game losing streak
CHAMBERSBURG— If anything, Friday night’s game was a move in the right direction for Brett Ickes’ Thundering Herd. Because before Carlisle entered its matchup against Chambersburg on the road, it suffered two consecutive losses— Harrisburg beat them 44-15 last Friday and William Penn won against them the week before— in a row which had the team in a slump.
Waylon Ehrenzeller leads Juniata to 55-0 win against Halifax
Juniata spread the wealth Friday in a 55-0 win over Halifax. Six different Indians found the end zone in the win with Waylon Ehrenzeller and Seth Laub each scoring twice. Aaron Kanagy, Jordan Dickinson, Grant Reinhold and Jadon Nealman each scored a touchdown, too.
West Perry girls soccer scores victory over Susquenita
Once a successful set piece tumbled into the net – eventually the ball needed to be fished out so play could resume – the whole tenor of a remarkably competitive contest changed. In addition to the field flipping almost entirely, energy levels, pace of play and drive to...
Bishop McDevitt blasts Cedar Cliff, but star player goes down with injury
HARRISBURG – Marquese Williams was brilliant again Friday and Bishop McDevitt put up more eye-popping numbers in an easy 48-7 win over Cedar Cliff, but it might have come at a cost. Senior Tyshawn Russell, the team’s leading receiver, went down in the second quarter with what appeared to...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Gettysburg vs Mechanicsburg in high school football — East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle Antrim 13. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Newport football loses 36-0, rough start continues
The Newport football team is still searching for answers and found few during its Sept. 16 trip to Mifflintown as Juniata (2-2) dispatched the Buffaloes 36-0. A menagerie of Juniata backs ground out 245 rushing yards while senior quarterback Aaron Kanagy completed six-of-12 passes for 127 yards. The Indians outgained Newport 372-82.
Newport field hockey withstands schedule challenges
The Buffaloes have gone 2-1 so far this season, playing some of the most difficult teams in the league. Starting off with a game against Greenwood, Newport lost 3-1. The Buffaloes then prepared for another Perry County matchup against Susquenita who they beat 1-0 at the Perry County Tournament.
Susquenita football falls short against Upper Dauphin
The Blackhawks traveled to take on Upper Dauphin on Friday night without head coach Augie Glass for a tough Mid-Penn Liberty matchup with the Trojans. It was a bit of a stalemate to start, with neither team really getting anything going on offense.
Max Schlager’s big game gets Trinity back on track with win over Boiling Springs
Max Schlager felt like the breakthrough was coming. Trinity opened its season with a 35-7 win over Delone Catholic and then stared two of the state’s most talented teams — Roman Catholic and Wyomissing — right in the eye and scrapped their way through the following two weeks getting outscored 75-28.
West Perry boys’ soccer nets two big victories
West Perry had two games this week and pulled out a win in both. The first matchup was against Greencastle-Antrim, where the Mustangs won 4-1.
Marcus Quaker, Ian Goodling and West Perry stay perfect with 51-8 win over James Buchanan
Don’t look now but West Perry can put up points with the best of them. At least that has been the case through the first half of the season, which the Mustangs capped off Friday night with a 51-8 win against James Buchanan.
West Perry football reaches 4-0 with blowout win over Trinity
If anybody in the Mid-Penn Conference was sleeping on the West Perry football team, they hopefully have awakened. Led by a dominating performance by the imposing West Perry linemen, the Mustangs scorched their way to a 40-14 win over Trinity on Sept. 16.
Angel Cabrera, fourth-down stops lead Hershey over Milton Hershey in Cocoa Bean classic
Hershey and Milton Hershey vie for 2022 Coco Bean Trophy — The 79th annual Cocoa Bean Game kept Hershey Park buzzing well after close on Friday night. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of...
Alex Erby tosses 4 TDs as Steel-High takes down Big Spring, 61-7
STEELTON – Lightning struck quickly on a clear Friday night at War Veterans Memorial Field. It took 88 seconds for the Steel-High football team to plant 14 points on visiting Big Spring in the form of a five-play drive and a 35-yard fumble return to the house. The Rollers...
Scenes from the 79th annual Cocoa Bean football game at Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey won the 79th annual Cocoa Bean game, 28-21, against Milton Hershey at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022.
Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent excited to continue ‘special’ season with Central Michigan at Penn State
Donte Kent and Ronald Kent Jr. grew up in a house with two other brothers, and when you start doing that math — four athletic boys, one house — you expect the rough and tumble stories to follow. Backyard battles. Living room wrestling matches. Mischief. Typical stuff. And,...
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
Milton Hershey vs. Hershey football live stream: Watch here
Same-town rivalries always have a different feel. And Milton Hershey-Hershey is a big one on Friday night. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
