BBC
Glasgow students without flats told to consider quitting university
Students unable to find accommodation have been told by their university to considering deferring or even withdrawing from their studies. Hundreds of students have returned after the summer break with nowhere to stay due to a shortage of available flats and soaring rents. The situation has been described as "a...
BBC
Mini-budget: Tax gap between Scotland and England set to widen
Scotland's first minister has hinted that she is unlikely to match income tax cuts for the highest earners elsewhere in the UK. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a cut from 20p to 19p in the basic rate of tax and scrapped the 45p rate for the highest earners in his mini-budget.
BBC
Patient's 84-hour wait in A&E 'horrendous' - Douglas Ross
The "horrendous" case of a patient who waited 84 hours for treatment in A&E was highlighted at FMQs by the Scottish Conservative leader. Douglas Ross said research by his party had uncovered the incident which took place in Ayrshire nine months ago. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the case was...
BBC
Coffey plans to help NHS backlog 'lacks detail', say staff and patients
Health Secretary Therese Coffey has announced a raft of measures to improve healthcare, as the NHS continues to experience unprecedented backlogs and shortages. Her measures include better access to GPs and £500m to help free up hospital beds. But how have GPs and patients responded to the announcement?. 'We...
BBC
Ucas: Fall in NI students accepted to university in 2022
There has been a fall in the number of students from Northern Ireland accepted to start university in 2022 following the return of exams. The figures have just been published by the University and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas). They also indicate there are fewer undergraduate places available at NI universities...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Family's anger at funeral postponement
A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
U.K.・
Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show.The increase means the total number of infections in the UK has also gone up – though levels are estimated to have fallen in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Some 927,900 people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week ending September 14, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The increase brings to an end a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Police investigate abuse claims at Nicky Campbell school
Allegations of historical sexual and violent physical abuse at a private school in Edinburgh are being investigated by the police. Police Scotland said there is a "live and ongoing investigation" into the claims of abuse at Edinburgh Academy. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has previously spoken of being the victim of abuse...
Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Nations League — live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Scotland build on their victory over Ukraine against Republic of Ireland? Join Scott Murray to find out
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC
Aberdeen paper mill redundancies 'a hammer blow' for staff
Hundreds of redundancies at Aberdeen's last paper mill came "totally out the blue", devastated workers have said. Stoneywood paper mill - which has operated for more than 250 years - went into administration on Thursday with the loss of more than 300 jobs. Calum Mackay, who worked at the mill...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid variant BF.7 spreading rapidly and could be dominant within weeks
Another new Covid subvariant has been detected and is now spreading rapidly around the world - already making up a quarter of new cases in some countries. BF. 7, also known as BA. 5.2.1.7, is now making up 25% of cases in Belgium and 10% of cases in Denmark, France and Germany.
BBC
Guernsey teachers strike possible after pay offer rejected
Some teachers in Guernsey have rejected a 5% pay increase offer from the States. Teachers' union the NASUWT says the offer is not "fair and reasonable" and has not ruled out strike action. It follows the rejection of the same pay offer by nurses on the island. Deputy Dave Mahoney,...
BBC
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed
A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
Backlash over NHS rescue plan: Ex-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says service needs more staff NOT targets - as Therese Coffey promises to meet four-hour A&E target, introduce two-week maximum wait for GP appointment and free-up 7,000 more beds this winter
Therese Coffey's NHS rescue plan was today accused of being too focused on targets and ignoring the staffing crisis. The new Health Secretary announced an 'ABCD' strategy in the Commons to fix the crises plaguing ambulances, backlogs, care homes, doctors and dentists. It includes an 'expectation' for every patient to...
BBC
Day care centre closed unlawfully, court rules
A council failed to properly consider the needs of elderly disabled people when it closed a day care centre, a judge has ruled. Lady Carmichael said Scottish Borders Council did not contemplate the impact that closing the centre in Hawick would have on a woman with Alzheimer's. The judge ruled...
