ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books

By Marisa Demarco
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MG3LX_0i5PhjVA00

Rudolfo Anaya, 1937-2020. (Photo by Lonnie Anderson)

This commentary was originally published on April 20, 2022, in Source New Mexico .

Ten years ago, Bless Me, Ultima was being pulled from the shelves in Arizona classrooms as Tucson’s Mexican American Studies program was dismantled.

I was a reporter at Albuquerque’s now defunct alt-weekly. In our rundown brick office, I pulled out the city’s actual phone book. The big old paper version was already like a thing from a museum, but someone had delivered a bunch of them to our office. My colleagues were using them as booster seats if their chairs were a little broken.

I thumbed through the phone book’s thin pages for “Anaya, Rudolfo,” Ultima’s author, already a legend known as one of the originators of contemporary Chicano literature. I was pretty sure he still lived in Albuquerque, and since he was a little older, I thought he might have a landline and it might be listed in the paper tome. It seemed unlikely, though, that I would find him.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

I’d gotten to read Bless Me, Ultima as part of my public school education in New Mexico. It was one of those books where you hit the end, and you don’t want to leave the headspace yet, so you flip your paperback over and start in from the top again. I liked Ultima so much more than anything else I read in English class.

Anyway, I called the number I found. An old-school answering machine picked up. I left a message for a Rudolfo Anaya, uncertain that it was THE Rudolfo Anaya.

A few minutes later, my office line rang.

It was him. THE him.

He invited me over to his house, a nice but not fancy home on the Westside. He greeted me at the door with a good-sized cardboard box and welcomed me inside.

I knew Ultima had been targeted here and there. But I didn’t realize the full scope of what he wanted to show me: The box was full of clippings from all of the times through the years that Ultima had been banned — burned, even — or otherwise suppressed.

Anaya in the 2012 story I wrote :

“Every time it’s banned, a fellow writer calls me up and says: Hey great! Wish I could get all that publicity you’re getting.”

Sales increase, he said, and libraries can’t keep Ultima on the shelves.

“But the problem is real, of course, that there are people who still think their way is the only way.”

The so-called book-banning “movement” is not new this year, and it wasn’t new 10 years ago. But we will see it seeping into this 2022 campaign season on the heels of would-be politicians misusing the words “critical race theory” to drum up family-values votes or whatever.

I don’t know about your family, but all of the people I respect in mine value storytelling, empathy, critical thinking and reading — unencumbered by government officials who would keep ideas from you to ensure the longevity of their restrictive beliefs and agendas.

I can’t imagine wanting to be the candidate that ran against learning about other cultures and people, and in favor of censorship and banning books — of all the things to worry about right now.

Anaya put it best across from me at his kitchen table on a sunny afternoon a decade ago:

“Quite frankly, they’re bigots, and they exist everywhere. We have to be vigilant, and we always have to fight against censorship, any kind of censorship.”

And though New Mexico doesn’t often give in to this kind of thing, it does happen sometimes. Anaya dug through the box and pulled out an Albuquerque Journal clipping from the year I was born. The state’s Legislature in 1981 was considering standards for books in public schools.

Sen. Christine Donisthorpe (R-San Juan) announced during a hearing that the Bloomfield School Board ordered Bless Me, Ultima to be burned. Donisthorpe was a member of that school board. She’s quoted as saying members personally ensured copies of the novel were lit on fire.

Since the burning was in his home state, “that was the most traumatic,” he said. “That’s pretty extreme dictatorship.”

States Newsroom reporter Ariana Figueroa penned a story for us pointing out that across the country, the books that are being banned are by and about people who aren’t white or straight.

Anaya said that when schools trash those novels, they’re telling students who are represented in those books that they don’t matter.

… He can imagine how the students in Arizona must have felt after the school board sent the message: This literature is not worthy of study. “It’s telling them: You are not worthy.”

The study of culture profits all students regardless of ethnicity, he said. “We have to live together. Isn’t knowing about each other better than not knowing? Resentment and prejudice come when we don’t know.”

Anaya was confident then that Bless Me, Ultima would end up back on the shelves in Arizona. Because that’s what always happens, he assured me. People don’t stand for suppression.

“The good people of the community will come back and say, ‘We want our kids to read all sorts of literature because that’s the way of a democracy.’”

I like his faith in us. Though Anaya’s no longer here to fight this fight, I’m down. And I know a lot of you are, too.

And when those politicians talking CRT and family values are either elected or relegated to the heap of would-have-beens, they’ll also carry the dubious distinction of having run loud pro-censorship campaigns.

That’s not how I would want to go down in the books.

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Source New Mexico maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Marisa Demarco for questions: info@sourcenm.com . Follow Source New Mexico on Facebook and Twitter .

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66

With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year’s fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the shooting on the set of […]
rmef.org

A New Mexico RMEF Giant Passes

John C. Hoffman, was born on November 14, 1945 at St. Joseph Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. To say John was involved with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an understatement. He was an active member of RMEF for over 30 years serving as the Albuquerque Chapter Chair for two years, State Chair for four years and Regional Chair for six. He became an Imperial Habitat Partner in 2017, a Sponsor member and a life member.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
Rio Grande Sun

Embarrassing Situation for Albuquerque Public Schools

Five weeks into the football season, there is still no way to watch most Albuquerque Public Schools games via broadcast. The only way to see many of the very best players and large-school teams in New Mexico is to go in person. The Albuquerque schools want more money for providing...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS responds to video of teacher using racial slur in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque Public Schools high school say they’re upset that a teacher who used a racial slur in class, still has her job. The district says there’s more to the story. A Freedom High School student says she’s upset that their teacher wasn’t fired after being caught on video […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudolfo Anaya
Santa Fe Reporter

Return of the Raptor

As his truck bounces along rural rangeland in southern Santa Fe County, Tom Smylie points to raptors all around—first a Swanson’s Hawk on a fence post, then a kestrel floating around a tree. All the while, Maverick sits quietly under the camper shell, his giant eyes shielded from the passing world by a tiny leather hood.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Source New Mexico#Bless Me#Mexican American Studies
ksfr.org

NM Democrats condemn New Mexico GOP 'racist' mailer

State Democratic lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Javier Martínez, gathered with community leaders at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial site in Albuquerque Thursday afternoon to condemn an attack ad mailer sent out by the Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM). They said the ad, which was paid for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque health insurance company now home to 120K bees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque health insurance company is the new home to two colonies of bees. 120,000 bees are now abuzz at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico headquarters near Ballon Fiesta Park. The bees will collect nectar and help pollinate local flowers and crops in the metro. The honey they produced […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way

RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
RIO RANCHO, NM
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy