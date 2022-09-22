India’s decision to run out Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end to secure victory in the last one-day international of the summer at Lord’s was not in the spirit of the game, according to former bowler Alex Hartley.Dean had looked comfortable at the crease after hitting 47 at number nine as England moved into contention for an unlikely victory before the final wicket.Deepti Sharma took the bails off after entering her delivery stride for the final wicket which, after the decision was upheld by the third umpire, sealed India’s victory by 16 runs as Dean threw her bat to the...

