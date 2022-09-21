Read full article on original website
Related
FireRescue1
Rapid Response: Firefighters detail conditions in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico
Paid and volunteer firefighters worked together to answer hundreds of calls for rescues — Following Hurricane Fiona’s thrashing of Puerto Rico, FEMA dispatched search and rescue task force teams to the area. Amid the rescue and recovery efforts, I had the opportunity to speak to a few individuals from Puerto Rico who are not only U.S. citizens but also volunteer firefighters. They both have personal connections to one of the cities inundated by rain.
Mayor Eric Adams joins relief team in Puerto Rico
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Mayor Eric Adams is standing ready with the people of Puerto Rico. He is trying to help them build back after Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc last week on the island.But as CBS2's John Dias reported, thousands in New Jersey turned a party into a purpose to also help.READ MORE: New York, New Jersey state police head to Puerto Rico to assist with Fiona recoveryPuerto Rican pride took over Elizabeth on Sunday.Thousands came out to participate in, and watch the city's annual parade, which marched enthusiastically down Elizabeth Avenue for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.And while...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE DEPLOY TROOPERS TO AID IN HELPING PUERTO RICO
Early this morning, 69 New Jersey State Troopers were joined by a contingent of New York State Troopers as they prepared to board a flight to Puerto Rico to provide aid to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Media and photos courtesy NJSP.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
God’s Pit Crew sending supplies to hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew is partnering with Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical of Alta Vista, and Faith Christian Academy to pack blessing buckets to help the survivors of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. God’s Pit Crew says the blessing buckets will be filled with non-perishable food, first aid supplies, hygiene items, a Bible […]
nyspnews.com
State Troopers headed to Puerto Rico for relief mission
State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen and Commissioner Jackie Bray of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services today announced that a contingent of 50 State Troopers left this morning for Puerto Rico to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
We got the inside story of the 'nightmare' ukulele flight from California to Hawaii
"Everyone on board was an audience member as well as a performer."
Long Island organization holds donation drive to benefit Fiona-impacted Puerto Ricans
Jibaritos With Troops helped organize the donation drive of desperately needed supplies that will be sent down to the island.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSBW.com
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
Isolated communities in Puerto Rico struggle to regain water and power after Fiona
Hurricane Fiona's unrelenting rains led to swollen rivers and washed out roads and bridges in many areas of Puerto Rico. It's isolated many mountain communities and slowed the recovery.
marketplace.org
Puerto Rico struggles with water for residents — again — in the wake of another hurricane
Much of Puerto Rico is still without essential services after Hurricane Fiona ripped through the island. The storm came just days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria, which exposed the fragility of the island’s infrastructure. This new storm has impacted residents’ access to clean water in the days after the hurricane moved on.
abc10.com
Should Californians be worried after recent earthquakes in other parts of the world?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sept. 17, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit off the east coast of Taiwan. Two days later, the west coast of Mexico was shaken by a 7.6 magnitude quake, followed by a 6.8 earthquake. We're no strangers to earthquakes here in California. We all know about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guzman and Burgos join efforts to aid people affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic
State Reps. Manuel Guzman, D-Berks, and Danilo Burgos, D-Phila., announced Tuesday they are joining forces to help people affected by severe flooding and damages caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The lawmakers, who lead the Pennsylvania Latino Caucus, thanked Governor Tom Wolf for deploying two...
travellemming.com
21 Best Puerto Rican Drinks to Try (By a Local)
When you think of Puerto Rican drinks, the infamous piña colada is probably the first one that comes to mind. But in truth, Puerto Rico has dozens of drinks and cocktails on offer, and trying them is one of the best things to do in Puerto Rico. I’m a...
iheart.com
DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for All 67 Florida Counties
A state of emergency has been extended in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen before reaching the state next week. Governor Ron DeSantis initially declared a state of emergency in 24 counties on Friday and decided to expand the order to the entire state on Saturday, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster."
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sibfl.net
Hurricane Relief for Puerto Rico & the Dominican Republic
The City of Sunny Isles Beach, in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission, is accepting supplies for those in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic directly affected by Hurricane Fiona. Areas in both countries were impacted by extreme flooding from the storm. Donations will be accepted on Saturday, September 24 at...
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
iheart.com
Ian Expected to Rapidly Strengthen as it Moves Over the Caribbean Sea
Forecasters predict Ian may impact Florida as a Cat 3 Major hurricane sometime Wednesday. Much of the state of Florida is still in the cone of concern and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has now declared a state of emergency all 67 counties. “The threat posed by Tropical Storm Ian requires...
iheart.com
Ian Expected to Rapidly Strengthen En Route to Florida
Forecasters predict Ian may impact Florida as a Cat 3 Major hurricane early Wednesday morning. Almost the entire state of Florida is in the cone of concern and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties. "The Florida Division of Emergency Management, working together...
Comments / 0