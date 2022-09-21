ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FireRescue1

Rapid Response: Firefighters detail conditions in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico

Paid and volunteer firefighters worked together to answer hundreds of calls for rescues — Following Hurricane Fiona’s thrashing of Puerto Rico, FEMA dispatched search and rescue task force teams to the area. Amid the rescue and recovery efforts, I had the opportunity to speak to a few individuals from Puerto Rico who are not only U.S. citizens but also volunteer firefighters. They both have personal connections to one of the cities inundated by rain.
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams joins relief team in Puerto Rico

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Mayor Eric Adams is standing ready with the people of Puerto Rico. He is trying to help them build back after Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc last week on the island.But as CBS2's John Dias reported, thousands in New Jersey turned a party into a purpose to also help.READ MORE: New York, New Jersey state police head to Puerto Rico to assist with Fiona recoveryPuerto Rican pride took over Elizabeth on Sunday.Thousands came out to participate in, and watch the city's annual parade, which marched enthusiastically down Elizabeth Avenue for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.And while...
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE DEPLOY TROOPERS TO AID IN HELPING PUERTO RICO

Early this morning, 69 New Jersey State Troopers were joined by a contingent of New York State Troopers as they prepared to board a flight to Puerto Rico to provide aid to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Media and photos courtesy NJSP.
WFXR

God’s Pit Crew sending supplies to hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew is partnering with Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical of Alta Vista, and Faith Christian Academy to pack blessing buckets to help the survivors of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. God’s Pit Crew says the blessing buckets will be filled with non-perishable food, first aid supplies, hygiene items, a Bible […]
nyspnews.com

State Troopers headed to Puerto Rico for relief mission

State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen and Commissioner Jackie Bray of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services today announced that a contingent of 50 State Troopers left this morning for Puerto Rico to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
KSBW.com

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
travellemming.com

21 Best Puerto Rican Drinks to Try (By a Local)

When you think of Puerto Rican drinks, the infamous piña colada is probably the first one that comes to mind. But in truth, Puerto Rico has dozens of drinks and cocktails on offer, and trying them is one of the best things to do in Puerto Rico. I’m a...
iheart.com

DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for All 67 Florida Counties

A state of emergency has been extended in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen before reaching the state next week. Governor Ron DeSantis initially declared a state of emergency in 24 counties on Friday and decided to expand the order to the entire state on Saturday, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster."
sibfl.net

Hurricane Relief for Puerto Rico & the Dominican Republic

The City of Sunny Isles Beach, in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission, is accepting supplies for those in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic directly affected by Hurricane Fiona. Areas in both countries were impacted by extreme flooding from the storm. Donations will be accepted on Saturday, September 24 at...
iheart.com

Ian Expected to Rapidly Strengthen as it Moves Over the Caribbean Sea

Forecasters predict Ian may impact Florida as a Cat 3 Major hurricane sometime Wednesday. Much of the state of Florida is still in the cone of concern and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has now declared a state of emergency all 67 counties. “The threat posed by Tropical Storm Ian requires...
iheart.com

Ian Expected to Rapidly Strengthen En Route to Florida

Forecasters predict Ian may impact Florida as a Cat 3 Major hurricane early Wednesday morning. Almost the entire state of Florida is in the cone of concern and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties. "The Florida Division of Emergency Management, working together...
