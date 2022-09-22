Read full article on original website
Teenager, 18, took own life after being removed from social services register
A teenage boy who took his own life was removed from children’s social services caseload just five months before, an inquest as heard.Jade Hutchings, 18, took his own life at his family home in Haywards Heath, West Sussex on May 21, 2020.An inquest into his death opened on Monday in Horsham and statements from his mother Beatrice and father Kerry said the family felt “multiple opportunities” to intervene had been missed and if they had not, Jade may still be alive.In a statement read out to the court, Mrs Hutchings said Jade’s issues first began in 2015 when she and...
Number of patients stuck in beds but fit to leave hospital on rise – NHS data
The number of people stuck in hospital beds who are fit to be discharged is on the rise and currently higher than last winter, NHS England figures show.NHS data analysed by the PA news agency shows increasing numbers of people in England are well enough to leave hospital but are taking up beds due to a lack of social care, support or accommodation in the community.August data for England saw the highest average number of delayed discharges since the current data began to be collected last December.In August, an average of 13,388 people per day were in beds but were...
Over 3m people in north of England ‘face social exclusion due to poor transport’
Fifth of region’s population prevented from taking part in opportunities and communities around them, research finds
New train strike announced for next month as 40,000 rail workers to walk out
Another rail strike has been announced for next month, continuing the wave of industrial action sweeping the country.More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will strike on 8 October in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Marititime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.Rail strikes are already planned on 1 and 5 October, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was encouraging the new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union – but that the industrial action would continue “for as long as it...
Medically fit patients waiting months to be discharged from England’s hospitals
Charities say social care crisis is ‘crippling patient flow’ in hospitals and has created a ‘miserable situation’
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
Doctors recommend COVID boosters for people 12 and up before Halloween
BOSTON -- Health officials warn we could have a significant surge in COVID cases this winter. Doctors are people 12 and up to get the shot no later than Halloween. We are not done with COVID and COVID is not done with us, and won't be for a long time so we need to get used to the idea of needing periodic boosters, just like we do with the flu. The new boosters produced by both Pfizer and Moderna provide additional protection against Omicron BA.5 which is still the dominant variant nationwide. Getting the vaccine before Halloween will allow ample time to build immunity before cold and flu season hits and help slow the spread of the virus. The more people who get vaccinated, the lower the risk for a significant surge this winter.
BBC
Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying
Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
More families becoming homeless or threatened with homelessness
The number of families with children in England assessed as needing help to prevent them becoming homeless or to relieve their homelessness has risen by almost a quarter in a year, figures show.Some 56,340 households with children needed help to stop them becoming homeless in 2021-22, according to annual data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).This is up 23.6% from the previous year.A total of 36,960 households with children needed help to relieve their homelessness – up 22.9% from 2020-21 and 9.7% from 2019-20.There have been significant rises in households facing homelessness due to fleeing domestic...
BBC
Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients
A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
Does Chantix Actually Work To Quit Smoking?
Many tactics and medicines are employed to combat smoking and nicotine addiction, including a drug called Chantix. Does Chantix actually work to quit smoking?
BBC
Witney Community Primary School rated inadequate over safeguarding issues
A "friendly and welcoming" school has been rated inadequate after inspectors found weaknesses in the way it manages safeguarding procedures. Witney Community Primary School in Oxfordshire was rated good in four areas but its leadership and management was given the lowest grade. Inspectors found pupils behaved well together and met...
BBC
SQA workers accept revised pay offer
Workers at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) have accepted a new pay offer. The deal will see the pay of hundreds of staff increase by between 5.9% and 8.9% depending on their salary. Workers called off planned strike action earlier this month to consider the SQA's revised offer. The Unite...
UK children’s doctors given advice on how to help families in poverty
Children’s doctors plan to help poor families cope with the cost of living crisis and its feared impact on health, amid concern that cold homes this winter will lead to serious ill health. In an unusual move, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) is issuing the...
NHS crisis: Therese Coffey announces £500m adult social care discharge fund
Therese Coffey announced a £500 million adult social care discharge fund for the coming winter on Thursday, 22 September.Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the funding will improve ambulance response times and free up beds in hospitals across the UK.The Health Secretary also noted a “shortage of carers across the country,” and said that £15m will go toward international recruitment campaigns this year to fill the empty positions.Ms Coffee said the new plans will act as a “downpayment” in the “rebalancing of funding” across health and social care.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC says Queen Elizabeth’s funeral watched by 28 million people in UKProtesters rush towards police car in Amol as Iran demonstrations continueFox News cuts away from press conference announcing lawsuit against Trump family
BBC
'Widespread and serious failures' at Herefordshire Children's Services
'Widespread and serious failures' are leaving children and young people in Herefordshire "not protected from harm". The council's children's services have been judged "inadequate" across the board, the lowest possible rating. Ofsted inspector Lisa Summers found services "fragmented and chaotic" with poor practices and high staff turnover. Council chief executive...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Worker at Milton Keynes tech firm fraudulently transferred over £600k from business
A woman fraudulently transferred over £600,000 from her Milton Keynes-based employer while working as an accounts clerk. Angela Puttick transferred the money over a two year period between June 2016 and September 2018. Aylesbury Crown Court heard Puttick was working for a technology company at the time. Police say...
BBC
Muckamore inquiry: Mother 'has no trust' in hospital care
The mother of a 23-year-old man has told the public inquiry into abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital that she has "no confidence or trust" in the care her son receives. She was speaking on Wednesday during the first full public session of the inquiry since the summer recess. In other...
BBC
£500m funding to help hospitals discharge patients
A £500m fund to help get patients out of hospital is to be set up to help the NHS in England through winter. Most patients ready to leave hospital cannot be discharged immediately, often because of a lack of community support. Health Secretary Thérèse Coffey says the pot can...
