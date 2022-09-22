Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Jordan Torrence wins Fair Dance Contest
The Dance Contest was held Wednesday night at the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show. Jordan Torrence won first place.
magnoliareporter.com
SAU Nursing receives portion of donation made by Troy and Francoise Hendricks
Keeping Southern Arkansas University’s Nursing Department on the front lines of health care technology will be one benefit of a generous donation recently made by Troy and Francoise Hendricks to the SAU Foundation, said Dr. Karen Ainsworth Landry, chair of the Department of Nursing. The donation was given in...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County Fair awards talent winners
Winners have been selected at the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show Talent Contest, held Tuesday night. Emma Watson won the youth vocal solo category singing “Hard Knock Life.” Hudson Smith won the instrumental solo playing ”Sunglass Medley” on the piano. Kids Division. Jon Stone won...
arklatexweekend.com
10 fun things for this weekend: Sept. 23-25
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - There’s plenty more fun things to do this weekend! Scan our Calendar page, our list of county fairs and the Fall Festival Guide for more. FRIDAY, SEPT. 23. 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo. Runs from September 21-24 Don’t miss the excitement of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
SouthArk removing "Community" from name of El Dorado college
The South Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees voted this week to approve the El Dorado college’s plan to change its name to South Arkansas College. While students and the general public will not notice any immediate differences, college president Dr. Bentley Wallace said, the change is an important one, intended to be forward-looking.
magnoliareporter.com
911 signs available through booth at Columbia County Fair
The County Wide 911 Address Sign Program is among the exhibitors at this week at the Columbia County Fair. The public can make arrangements to buy highly reflective signs for $20. The signs bear road numbers on both sides. Signs can also be purchased on the Columbia County Ambulance Service...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 22, 2022: Lithium from salt water
We continue to monitor the international debate about lithium mining. We can provide you with a link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on September 13, 2022, Stereo Chemistry produced a podcast by Matt Blols and Kerri Janson entitled “Lithium mining’s water use sparks bitter conflicts and novel chemistry.” It goes into a little bit of detail as to why Albemarle Corporation has its doubts about the approach of Standard Lithium to lithium extraction from South Arkansas brine.
magnoliareporter.com
Nose-biting suspect was 1992 SAU graduate
The man who was arrested in Fayetteville last Saturday for breaking a windshield and biting the nose of another driver was a Southern Arkansas University graduate. Doug Ramsey, a 1992 graduate with a bachelor of science in agricultural business, was released on bond after his arrest for terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
magnoliareporter.com
Poll: Majority wants Magnolia to have more murals
A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers think Magnolia needs more outdoor murals. Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:. ‘Should an effort be made to create more murals in Magnolia?”. The results:. Yes, our murals are a local treasure, 64 votes, 51.61 percent.
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Hotel by Best Western Mt. Pleasant Opens in Mt. Pleasant, Texas
The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Mt. Pleasant has opened its doors in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Located at 102 East Burton Rd. in Mt. Pleasant, the hotel features 52 well-appointed guest rooms, 12 of which are suites, complete with flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Mt. Pleasant also offers an outdoor pool; 24-hour fitness center; business center with complimentary printing, scanning and faxing; complimentary breakfast and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
arkadelphian.com
New food truck to debut Sunday
A grand opening for a new food truck is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, at noon in Arkadelphia. Walk Baby Love BBQ, a limited liability company, is inviting the public to its grand opening at 1414 N. 10th St. The first 50 people will receive coupons.
magnoliareporter.com
Dunn-Ford feature airs today on SEC Network
Larry Dunn, director of performing arts for the Magnolia School District, will be recognized Friday morning as part of a feature on the SEC Network. The Southeastern Conference, with the College Football Playoffs Foundation, are committed to supporting teachers and bringing awareness to the importance of education. The organizations honor teachers as part of its Extra Yard For Teachers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktoy1047.com
Internet service experiencing issues in Texarkana area
The interruption in service is expected to be temporary. On Wednesday, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street. According to New Orleans police, a man stabbed a woman after she refused to go on a date with him. A 25-year-old man has...
KSLA
Barksdale airman uncovers piece of WWII history at local thrift store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “To see that history preserved gives me great joy and satisfaction, to pass it on to the next generation so we don’t forget what they did,” said Capt. Russell Risden. Capt. Risden serves in the United States Air Force, and has always had...
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
magnoliareporter.com
Outdoor area reopens after giant salvenia infestation
Mercer Bayou in Miller County has been fully reopened to sportsman after it was inspected and treated for giant salvenia. Giant salvinia, an invasive aquatic species than can take over a body of water, was spotted before Labor Day weekend in the canal access and was removed. Salvinia has not...
magnoliareporter.com
One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping
Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
cenlanow.com
Ancient Ark-La-Tex fruit tastes like tropical punch, spread by mastodon poop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There may be a forgotten, ancient fruit ripening on your property this month that tastes like a mix of banana, mango and pineapple, descends from ancient seeds once scattered across North America in the poop of mastodons and attracts butterflies that look like flying zebras.
inforney.com
Texarkana, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
txktoday.com
Texarkana Regional Airport Receives 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year Award from the Arkansas Airport Operators Association
TEXARKANA, AR, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 – The Texarkana Regional Airport (“TXK”) is pleased to announce it was awarded “2022 Arkansas Airport Of The Year” from the Arkansas Airport Operators Association (“AAOA”); a first for TXK. The award was presented on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, during the annual conference of AAOA in Fort Smith, AR. The State of Arkansas consists of approximately 75 commercial and general aviation airports, all of which are eligible to receive this accolade.
Comments / 0