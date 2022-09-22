We continue to monitor the international debate about lithium mining. We can provide you with a link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on September 13, 2022, Stereo Chemistry produced a podcast by Matt Blols and Kerri Janson entitled “Lithium mining’s water use sparks bitter conflicts and novel chemistry.” It goes into a little bit of detail as to why Albemarle Corporation has its doubts about the approach of Standard Lithium to lithium extraction from South Arkansas brine.

