Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Hogsthorpe caravan park plans withdrawn
Plans for a large caravan park in Lincolnshire which attracted hundreds of objections have been abandoned. The developer had initially planned 108 static caravans at the site off Sea Lane, in Hogsthorpe, near Skegness. It led to 600 objections and a revised application for just 65 caravans was submitted. East...
BBC
Farmland bought to form part of new regional park
Farmland near Exeter Airport is set to be turned into a public space for residents and visitors. East Devon District Council said it had bought a parcel of land roughly the size of nine rugby pitches using money from developer contributions. The 25-acre (10 hectares) space, located between Broadclyst Station...
BBC
Objections over plan for temporary miners' village near Whitby
Plans to turn a North Yorkshire caravan park into temporary accommodation for 400 workers building a nearby mine have received a series of objections. Anglo American, which is building a potash mine, wants to adapt the site in the village of Egton, near Whitby. More than 25 respondents have told...
BBC
Oxford City Council's clampdown on short lets waste pick-ups
Homeowners who rent out properties as self-catering and holiday lets will pay for their own rubbish collections as part of a council clampdown. Oxford City Council has repeatedly called for more regulation of short lets, with many advertised online, most commonly on Airbnb. Its leader said about 1,400 properties being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Somerset County Council children's services now rated good
Vulnerable children in Somerset are now receiving a good service from the county council following improvements, the watchdog says. Ofsted has published its latest report, following an inspection in June. Children and families received good quality services in Somerset, it found, and council bosses were praised for their work during...
BBC
Herefordshire and Worcestershire community heroes win BBC awards
Eight people from Herefordshire and Worcestershire have been recognised by the BBC's Make a Difference awards. Run by BBC Hereford and Worcester, the awards have highlighted community heroes during the pandemic. Categories included carers, volunteers, good neighbours, key workers, community groups and environmentalists. The 32 finalists across the eight categories...
BBC
Row over sale plans for Cornwall's Trevalga estate
A row has broken out over plans to sell an estate in Cornwall. Trevalga was left by Gerald Curgenven to a trust in 1959 with the profits to go to his school in Wiltshire. Residents said selling the hamlet, between Tintagel and Boscastle, for £16m would be against his dying wishes and left them facing homelessness.
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
River Deben users supported in bathing water status bid
Swimmers and rowers have taken part in a two-hour relay as part of a campaign to improve water quality. They swam, rowed and paddled from Felixstowe to Woodbridge in Suffolk to deliver a declaration of a bill of rights for the River Deben. It was organised by the Save The...
BBC
Oxford unlicensed landlord made to repay students £84,000
A student accommodation management company has been ordered to refund more than £84,000 in rent after failing to licence it with the city council. SC Osney Lane Management Ltd runs the purpose-built Student Castle in Osney Lane, Oxford, which opened in 2020. But it failed to apply for a...
BBC
Unpaid carers offered free leisure services in Devon
Unpaid carers will be able to access free leisure services in Devon as part of a new scheme. It is part of a pilot run by mid Devon District Council and Devon County Council. It will see unpaid adult carers receive free access to three mid Devon leisure centres. Councillor...
BBC
Aldi in row with council over land for new Preston store
A row has broken out between Aldi and a local council after the supermarket chain accused bosses of jeopardising plans for a new store. The discount retailer blamed Lancashire County Council for a delay over its long-planned branch on the site of the former Cottam Brickworks in Preston,. Aldi has...
BBC
Holy Island fishing ban would turn island 'into a museum'
A fishing ban at Holy Island has been opposed by councillors, with claims by one it would turn it "into a museum". The government is exploring creating a Highly Protected Marine Area (HPMA) which would see commercial and recreational fishing halted. Conservative-led Northumberland County Council heard this week such a...
BBC
Archaeologist excited by 'mystery site'
An archaeological dig has uncovered the remains of "unexpected" buildings in the grounds of a country estate. Viviana Caroli, an archaeologist from the National Trust who is leading the work, said the excavations at Attingham Park in Shropshire were "very, very exciting". She described it as a "mystery...
Comments / 0