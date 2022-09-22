ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon's big launch event announced ahead of Google's Nest launch

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Gqgz_0i5PeoJ600

What you need to know

  • Amazon has sent out invites for its annual product launch event this year.
  • The company could introduce new iterations of its Echo line of devices and fresh Ring products.
  • The event is set to happen on September 28.

Some of Amazon's products are in need of an update, so the company plans to host an event later this month to unveil new devices and services.

The online retail giant has sent out invites for this year's Devices & Services event, which will take place on September 28 at 9AM PT/12PM ET (via The Verge ). The announcement will be fully virtual, though Amazon did not go into specifics about the devices that will make their debut on that day.

Nonetheless, if last year's event is any indication, we may have a good idea of what to expect later this month. As a brief recap, Amazon launched the Echo Show 15 , Ring Always Home Cam, Amazon Glow, and more smart home products in September of last year.

However, many of Amazon's best Alexa speakers , such as the Echo and Echo Dot lineup, did not see a refresh in 2021. For example, the Echo 4th Gen , which is the most recent version of the lineup, was launched in 2020. It's a safe bet, therefore, that these devices will be updated this year.

Aside from a refreshed smart speaker line, Amazon also teases new features and services. While there's not much in the way of leaks and rumors to inform our guess, it's safe to assume that the online retail behemoth will announce increased commitment for Matter. This means that Alexa will be available on more devices.

More information from Amazon is expected next week, so stay tuned for our coverage of the event.

It's interesting to note that the announcement will happen a few days ahead of the Made by Google event , which will take place on October 6. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and a handful of Nest products at the event.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Android Central

New Update Beta (ZVI9)

Nothing on my U.S. unlocked on Verizon yet. It would be helpful if the subject line mentioned which new update you're speaking of (ZVI9) so we'd know it's a beta version. Here's the thread for the beta. https://forums.androidcentral.com/sa...8040-beta.html. let me encourage you to be involved in the beta, over in...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know

Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Nest#Google Event#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Linus Company Google#Devices Services#Pt 12pm#Amazon Glow#The Echo 4th Gen
Android Authority

How to mirror your iPhone to a TV

Move your iPhone to the big screen. If the screen of your iPhone is too small for you, you can show the screen’s contents on a TV using the magic of AirPlay. Maybe you want to show your friends the latest cool feature on your phone? Perhaps you would like to transfer that cool iPhone game to a bigger screen? Or you could be watching something on Apple TV or Netflix and suddenly decide it would be more enjoyable transferring it from the iPhone to that monster flatscreen TV in the corner of the room. Whatever the reason, here’s how to mirror your iPhone screen to a TV.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Amazon is holding its annual hardware event on September 28th

Amazon will host a hardware event on September 28th at 12PM ET, the company announced today. The invite the retailer sent to Engadget didn't include many details, promising only that it would share news about "our latest Amazon devices, features, and services." Incidentally, the event will fall exactly one year to the date of its 2021 hardware showcase.
BUSINESS
Android Central

how to make apps fill the screen?

Instagram can be made full screen by going to the settings, then 'Display' then if scrolling down there should be an option saying 'Full screen apps' Instagram should be in the list to be able to change. Tiktok should be full screen already though, since s recent update, it seems...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Central

POCO M5 review: A well-rounded budget phone if you don’t need 5G

The POCO M5 gives you great value for money in the budget segment, bringing a strong design aesthetic, long-lasting battery life, and reliable performance in day-to-day use. However, these perks come at the expense of 5G connectivity and unimpressive rear camera quality. Xiaomi's sub-brand, POCO, doubled down on the budget...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy