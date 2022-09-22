Amazon's big launch event announced ahead of Google's Nest launch

What you need to know

Amazon has sent out invites for its annual product launch event this year.

The company could introduce new iterations of its Echo line of devices and fresh Ring products.

The event is set to happen on September 28.

Some of Amazon's products are in need of an update, so the company plans to host an event later this month to unveil new devices and services.

The online retail giant has sent out invites for this year's Devices & Services event, which will take place on September 28 at 9AM PT/12PM ET (via The Verge ). The announcement will be fully virtual, though Amazon did not go into specifics about the devices that will make their debut on that day.

Nonetheless, if last year's event is any indication, we may have a good idea of what to expect later this month. As a brief recap, Amazon launched the Echo Show 15 , Ring Always Home Cam, Amazon Glow, and more smart home products in September of last year.

However, many of Amazon's best Alexa speakers , such as the Echo and Echo Dot lineup, did not see a refresh in 2021. For example, the Echo 4th Gen , which is the most recent version of the lineup, was launched in 2020. It's a safe bet, therefore, that these devices will be updated this year.

Aside from a refreshed smart speaker line, Amazon also teases new features and services. While there's not much in the way of leaks and rumors to inform our guess, it's safe to assume that the online retail behemoth will announce increased commitment for Matter. This means that Alexa will be available on more devices.

More information from Amazon is expected next week, so stay tuned for our coverage of the event.

It's interesting to note that the announcement will happen a few days ahead of the Made by Google event , which will take place on October 6. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and a handful of Nest products at the event.