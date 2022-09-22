Read full article on original website
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Opinion: What the calls to boycott 'The Woman King' are really saying
There is inherent value in a film about a dynamic group of Black women warriors, from a West African kingdom most could not find on a map, who challenge the notion of male supremacy, says Nsenga K. Burton. She writes that the film's controversies only amplify the need for more people to see it, and to talk about it.
CNN’s Amanpour demands King Charles III address ‘reparations,’ ‘justice’ in the ‘wake of Black Lives Matter’
CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour suggested Friday that King Charles III must address Britain's "colonial legacy." Amanpour was live in London analyzing Charles III’s first public address as king and the conversation came around to how "different demographics" were listening to it for different reasons. "I really...
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
A short history of fake history: Why fighting for the truth is critical
It is often said that history is a story told by the winners. It might be more accurate to say that those who tell their story as history and get others to believe it thereby make themselves the winners. That happened on a grand scale in the United States from the late 19th century into the 1960s. That fact is essential for us to understand as right-wing extremists again seek to dictate that a fraudulent version of the American past be taught in schools.
White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds
Nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in recent years, a poll found. The post White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds appeared first on NewsOne.
My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters
My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended
Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
Ken Burns: ‘We’re in perhaps the most difficult crisis in the history of America’
In a new docuseries, the film-maker looks back to the Holocaust and US apathy to make links toward where we are right now
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
The Cherokee Nation reckons with its history of slavery in a new exhibit
The Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, opened a new exhibit last month about the Cherokee Freedmen, or the Black people once enslaved by the tribe. The display is one of several recent steps taken by the Cherokee Nation to reckon with this aspect of its history.
Q&A: Author Boyah J. Farah reflects on being Black in America
In his memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, Farah tells of what American blackness has meant to him, from his childhood in Somalia to his adolescence in the Northeast — to his return to Somalia.
On this day in history, Sept. 22, 1862, Abraham Lincoln proclaims slaves will soon be 'forever free'
Abraham Lincoln is responsible for one of the boldest and most far-reaching uses of executive powers in American history by his announcement that enslaved people would soon be "forever free" on this day in history, Sept. 22, 1862. Dubbed by historians the "preliminary" Emancipation Proclamation, Lincoln's announcement noted that slavery...
‘Woke’ military equity chief writes anti-White tweets: ‘White nonsense’, ‘Exhausted with these white folx,’ and more
The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the Department of Defense’s Education Activity (DoDEA) disparaged white people in a number of previous tweets that have come under new scrutiny this week. Kelisa Wing is an author and self-described “woke administrator”. who was selected in December of last...
African Americans assisted the Confederacy during the Civil War
Silas Chandler and his man servant Andrew ChandlerBridgeman images Library of congress. Were African Americans really Confederate soldiers?. Black history is filled with stories of the Underground Railroad, the Emancipation Proclamation, and names of African Americans who fought for freedom from slavery. What is not generally talked about is the fact that there were slaves who aided the Confederacy during the Civil War. It might sound preposterous that any slave would fight to remain in bondage but this situation is not as simple as that and indeed is very complex.
Opinion: LatinX Heritage Month is important for all Americans.
National Hispanic Heritage Month banner(shutterstock) Celebrating the contributions and cultures of the Latinx peoples began in 1968. President Reagan expanded the celebration, and it became known as ‘Hispanic Heritage Month’, from September 15th through October 15th.
Bill Maher Says It’s “Stupid” To Judge Past Behaviors Using Today’s Social Values
Last night on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host knocked liberals who judge historical figures and events based on current social values. He referred to the practice as “presentism” during his New Rule segment of the show (above). “New rule: You can get creative with a novel, a TV show or a movie, but history books – that’s not supposed to be fan fiction,” said Maher. The host added that both sides are actively working to erase certain aspects of history that are being presented in schools. “Liberals [are] accusing conservatives of wanting to whitewash the past — And sometimes that’s...
