Read full article on original website
Related
Watchdog calls on Staffordshire Police to ‘urgently improve’
Staffordshire Police must “urgently improve” its performance after “serious concerns” were raised by a watchdog over how it investigates crime, responds to the public and monitors suspects and offenders.His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the force’s work was “inadequate” in these three areas and was not able to “effectively meet the demands” of some of the work.The findings were published three months after the force was put into special measures by the watchdog when it was found it had “issues about how it identifies and assesses vulnerability” and “needs to carry out more effective...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Policing an 'enormous success', says police chief
Policing of the Queen's funeral and the period of national mourning was "an enormous success", the officer in charge has said. The day of the funeral itself was the Met Police's largest-ever operation. Code named Operation London Bridge, it involved officers from across the UK supporting events in London, Windsor,...
BBC
Telford CSE failures 'will not happen again', police chief says
Failures by police to protect the victims of child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Telford will not happen again, the force's chief constable says. Pippa Mills, of West Mercia Police, made the promise as she reflected on her first year leading the force. The findings of an inquiry in July said...
BBC
Birmingham hospital facing criminal inquiry rated inadequate
A hospital which is facing a criminal inquiry has been rated inadequate. The Priory Hospital Woodbourne, in Birmingham, was inspected in May following a coroner's criticism after a patient who absconded was killed. Since then, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it had received "information of concern" and the rating...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
'Widespread and serious failures' at Herefordshire Children's Services
'Widespread and serious failures' are leaving children and young people in Herefordshire "not protected from harm". The council's children's services have been judged "inadequate" across the board, the lowest possible rating. Ofsted inspector Lisa Summers found services "fragmented and chaotic" with poor practices and high staff turnover. Council chief executive...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Woman 'is raped in NHS hospital car park by stranger in broad daylight'
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was raped by a stranger in an NHS hospital car park in broad daylight. Security has been stepped up at Royal Liverpool Hospital after the woman was sexually assaulted in its NCP multi-storey car park on Sunday, September 18. Merseyside Police says...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nurse admits to 'inappropriate relationship' with prison inmate
A nurse has admitted to having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a prison inmate. Elyse Hibbs, 25, admitted she become involved with the man while working at HMP Manchester – also known as Strangeways prison. She was also involved with the man while working at the category B...
More than 30,000 migrants have been caught crossing the Channel so far this year - more than the WHOLE of 2021: Heavily-pregnant woman is seen being escorted by police on Kent beach after being among latest to arrive UK coast
The number of migrants crossing the English Channel has now exceeded 30,000 for the first time, new government figures show. Some 667 people were detected yesterday, taking the provisional total for 2022 to 30,515. This is higher than the figure for the whole of 2021, when 28,561 crossings were recorded.
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
BBC
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police officer knifed three times in neck while female colleague suffers life-changing injury
Two police officers were stabbed in Leicester Square in the early hours of Friday, with one suffering a “life-changing” injury. The Metropolitan Police said a young female police officer suffered a serious stab wound to her arm which may be life-changing while her male colleague was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest, but should make a full recovery.It comes as the Queen’s lying-in-state has been opened to the public bringing hundreds of thousands of mourners to the capital to pay their respects prompting the deployment of 10,000 officers into London.Much of London's West End...
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Northern trains repeatedly attacked with shopping trolleys and bricks
Trains operated by Northern were the target of almost 70 dangerous attacks over the past 12 months, the firm said. Since last August, there have been 42 attacks involving bricks or rocks being thrown at trains from bridges and railway embankments. There were also 27 collisions when shopping trolleys, pushchairs...
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
'UK's largest' amphetamine lab workers' jail terms increased
Two men involved in what's thought to have been the UK's largest amphetamine factory, have had their "unduly lenient" jail terms increased. Andrew Gurney, 51, and Keith Davis, 56, were jailed in June over their roles in the £10m-a-month "industrial scale" operation. Gurney was jailed for six years and...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
Comments / 0