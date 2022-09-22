ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

rentonreporter.com

Bronson Way bridge to close for construction starting Sept. 23

From Sept. 23 to Nov. 4, the Bronson Way bridge in Renton will be closed for painting and an eventual seismic retrofit. For the next six weeks, this first phase of work on the bridge, which goes over the Cedar River, will include installing access for workers and containment systems, removing existing paint, and repairing damage from corrosion. A new protective paint system will be applied.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County

DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines. According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had...
DES MOINES, WA
Renton, WA
Renton, WA
q13fox.com

Plan ahead: All I-90 WB lanes on Mercer Island to close this weekend

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. - Drivers who are planning to travel west from the Eastside this weekend should take alternate routes to get around Lake Washington as parts of westbound I-90 will be closed for construction work. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the closure will begin with WB I-90...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street exit at around midnight. Troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the...
SEATAC, WA
q13fox.com

Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead

SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Excavation to begin on broken water main where landslide destroyed Bellevue house

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.
BELLEVUE, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff

SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
SEQUIM, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup and SUV; apparently abandoned car

STOLEN TRUCK: The report and photo are from Desiree:. My mother’s truck was stolen yesterday evening around 6:30 pm on 16th and Dakota near West Seattle Recycle. It’s a 1995 F150 XLT blue teal Ford with a big dent on the passenger side and a medium dent on driver side. It has a tool box in back. Plate number: C12358Y . My mom loves this ugly ol’ truck and is devastated. If anyone sees it I’d love if they could let me (ot the police) know!
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces

Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
KING COUNTY, WA

