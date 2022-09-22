Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show.The increase means the total number of infections in the UK has also gone up – though levels are estimated to have fallen in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Some 927,900 people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week ending September 14, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The increase brings to an end a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total...

