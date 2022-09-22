Read full article on original website
BBC
Northern trains repeatedly attacked with shopping trolleys and bricks
Trains operated by Northern were the target of almost 70 dangerous attacks over the past 12 months, the firm said. Since last August, there have been 42 attacks involving bricks or rocks being thrown at trains from bridges and railway embankments. There were also 27 collisions when shopping trolleys, pushchairs...
BBC
Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'
This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
BBC
Herefordshire and Worcestershire community heroes win BBC awards
Eight people from Herefordshire and Worcestershire have been recognised by the BBC's Make a Difference awards. Run by BBC Hereford and Worcester, the awards have highlighted community heroes during the pandemic. Categories included carers, volunteers, good neighbours, key workers, community groups and environmentalists. The 32 finalists across the eight categories...
BBC
Incarace Ltd fined after motorsport sponsor dies in Birmingham
A company has been fined £50,000 after a man died when he was hit by a recovery vehicle at a stock-car event. A sponsor, Colin North, 60, died at the scene at Birmingham Wheels Raceway on 16 November 2019. He had been there to present trophies for his employer,...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: North Yorkshire and Humberside Police support funeral operation
Police officers from Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire will support colleagues in London ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday. North Yorkshire and Humberside Police both confirmed they would provide help to the Metropolitan Police. Neither force would give details of the number of officers involved. The support being provided in...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
Leicester residents ‘scared to go out’ due to Hindu-Muslim clashes as tensions spread to Birmingham
Leicester residents are said to be “petrified” to leave their homes after religious tensions led to clashes in the city, which have now spread to Birmingham. Scores of masked men gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Hindu temple in the Smethwick area of Birmingham on Tuesday night, protesting against a planned event. Police were seen with riot helmets and shields confronting the crowd and attempting to move them away from the temple as protesters climbed the surrounding boundary fence. One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife, with witnesses claiming that bottles and firecrackers were thrown.Have you...
BBC
Amateur footballer jailed for mowing down two men in Clerkenwell
An amateur footballer has been jailed for 12 years for deliberately pursuing and mowing down two men in his car. William Tooey, 28, ran over the men after they fell off a bicycle while trying to get away from him near City, University of London, on 8 April. Tooey, a...
BBC
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed
A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Floral tributes across East Midlands collected
Flowers left across the East Midlands in memory of the Queen are being collected. Hundreds of flowers were laid by mourners across the region following her death on 8 September. The tributes have now been gathered from designated tribute spaces in Derby, Matlock, Nottingham, Leicester, Loughborough and other areas. The...
Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show.The increase means the total number of infections in the UK has also gone up – though levels are estimated to have fallen in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Some 927,900 people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week ending September 14, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The increase brings to an end a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
BBC
Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing
A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
BBC
West Yorkshire Police officer charged with assault
A serving police officer has been charged with two counts of assault, thought to have taken place while he was off-duty. West Yorkshire Police said the offences related to an incident involving one victim in Baildon on 29 April. The force said the detective sergeant was based in Bradford and...
