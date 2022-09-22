Read full article on original website
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
BBC
Tony de Vit: Plaque unveiled for 'godfather of hard house'
A blue plaque has been unveiled to honour DJ Tony de Vit who became known as the "godfather of hard house". Born in Kidderminster, De Vit made his name at Birmingham's Nightingale Club in the 1980s, going on to DJ at iconic nightclubs like London's Heaven. He died in 1998,...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Floral tributes across East Midlands collected
Flowers left across the East Midlands in memory of the Queen are being collected. Hundreds of flowers were laid by mourners across the region following her death on 8 September. The tributes have now been gathered from designated tribute spaces in Derby, Matlock, Nottingham, Leicester, Loughborough and other areas. The...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'
The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Tyneside women say service will stay with them for life
Two women who were invited to attend the Queen's funeral have both said being there was a "privilege". Charity founder Lynn McManus from North Shields was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours while Lucy Winskell was invited in her role as Tyne & Wear's Lord-Lieutenant. They were among about...
BBC
James Bond actor Daniel Craig sends message to 3 Dads Walking
James Bond actor Daniel Craig has sent a good luck message to three UK bereaved fathers as they embarked on their latest challenge. Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen, known as 3 Dads Walking, caught the attention of the Hollywood star with a 300-mile walk last year which raised almost £1m for a suicide charity.
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
BBC
Amateur footballer jailed for mowing down two men in Clerkenwell
An amateur footballer has been jailed for 12 years for deliberately pursuing and mowing down two men in his car. William Tooey, 28, ran over the men after they fell off a bicycle while trying to get away from him near City, University of London, on 8 April. Tooey, a...
BBC
Birmingham's Commonwealth bull to leave Centenary Square
A huge mechanical bull that starred in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony is to be removed from its central Birmingham location. Thousands have visited the 10m-high sculpture since it was placed on display in Centenary Square in July. The bull was given a reprieve to stay until September after thousands...
ARTS・
BBC
Angry Dan mural project 'brings colour' to Cleator Moor
A street artist is "bringing colour" to a Cumbrian town in a project inspired by five great British artists. Angry Dan is creating five murals in Cleator Moor to celebrate the work of William Wordsworth, JMW Turner, Beatrix Potter, John Ruskin and LS Lowry. The street artist and poet's latest...
BBC
Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'
This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
BBC
Morpeth mum's surprise at seeing son carrying the Queen's coffin
The mother of one of the Queen's pallbearers had no idea he would be carrying the late monarch's coffin. David Sanderson, 19, from Morpeth, was one of eight soldiers from the Queen's Company 1st Battalion, Grenadier Guards, to bear the oak casket in London and Windsor. Carolyn Sanderson said she...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
Popculture
TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61
Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
Atlas Obscura
Dolforwyn Castle
Dolforwyn Castle was one of the last strongholds built by Llywelyn ap Gruffudd (known as Llywelyn the Last), the last native Prince of Wales to be formally recognized by the crown, and stands as a weathered reminder of the defiance of the Welsh princes in the face of the conquest of the English king, Edward I.
