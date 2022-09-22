Read full article on original website
Hospital rated ‘inadequate’ two years after vulnerable patient’s death
A hospital has been rated “inadequate” nearly two years after the death of a vulnerable patient – prompting calls from his family for it to be shut down “before anyone else is hurt”. The Priory Hospital Woodbourne, in Birmingham, was inspected in May after an...
BBC
Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying
Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
Watchdog calls on Staffordshire Police to ‘urgently improve’
Staffordshire Police must “urgently improve” its performance after “serious concerns” were raised by a watchdog over how it investigates crime, responds to the public and monitors suspects and offenders.His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the force’s work was “inadequate” in these three areas and was not able to “effectively meet the demands” of some of the work.The findings were published three months after the force was put into special measures by the watchdog when it was found it had “issues about how it identifies and assesses vulnerability” and “needs to carry out more effective...
BBC
'Widespread and serious failures' at Herefordshire Children's Services
'Widespread and serious failures' are leaving children and young people in Herefordshire "not protected from harm". The council's children's services have been judged "inadequate" across the board, the lowest possible rating. Ofsted inspector Lisa Summers found services "fragmented and chaotic" with poor practices and high staff turnover. Council chief executive...
U.K.・
BBC
Shropshire hospitals look to trim down transformation plan
The reorganisation of Shropshire's hospitals is likely to go ahead but without some of the proposed changes due to funding issues, a report says. The document, from the sites' trust, concludes the "core" plan can be afforded within the £312m budget. That means Shrewsbury is set to become a...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
Pregnant women held in Alabama jail for months to ‘protect foetuses’ after drug arrests
Several pregnant women in Alabama have been held in jail for months after being accused of using drugs during their pregnancies. Ashley Banks, 23, was arrested on 25 May with a small amount of cannabis and an unregistered firearm. She admitted to having smoked marijuana two days earlier, the same day that she found out that she was pregnant. In Etowah County, this meant that she was unable to post bail and leave until it was time for her trial. She wouldn’t be able to leave the jail unless she went to drug rehab, meaning she was left in...
Coroner warns Molly Russell inquest as ‘distressing’ videos played
A coroner issued the “greatest of warning” to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell, as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on social media.Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.North London Coroner’s Court heard lawyers and the coroner had discussed whether to edit the videos before they were played, because they were “so uncomfortable to view”.The coroner added: “But Molly had no such...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
BBC
Police investigate abuse claims at Nicky Campbell school
Allegations of historical sexual and violent physical abuse at a private school in Edinburgh are being investigated by the police. Police Scotland said there is a "live and ongoing investigation" into the claims of abuse at Edinburgh Academy. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has previously spoken of being the victim of abuse...
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Medically fit patients waiting months to be discharged from England’s hospitals
Charities say social care crisis is ‘crippling patient flow’ in hospitals and has created a ‘miserable situation’
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death
A school has been left “completely devastated” after a 15-year-old pupil died following a stabbing outside the gates.A murder inquiry was launched after the teenager died in hospital following an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.Headteacher Andrew Fell said in a statement that NHTS had “lost a wonderful student from our school community”.This is truly shocking news for our pupils, your children and our staffAndrew FellThe victim was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery, according to police.He...
Molly Russell accessed material from ‘ghetto of the online world’, inquest told
Schoolgirl Molly Russell had accessed material from the “ghetto of the online world”, her father has told an inquest.Ian Russell said his daughter received emails from social media giant Pinterest “promoting depressing content”.He said the material his daughter had been exposed to on the internet was “hideous”, adding he was “definitely shocked how… readily available” it was on a public platform for people over the age of 13.At North London Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Mr Russell questioned how his 14-year-old daughter knew “how to get into this state” before her death, adding: “Whatever steps have been taken (by social media...
U.K.・
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
Dangerous prescription-only drugs for epilepsy and migraines 'are being marketed to teens as weight-loss pills on TikTok'
Dangerous prescription-only drugs are being marketed to teenagers as weight-loss solutions on TikTok, a probe has revealed. One medication being floated under the tag #dietpills is topiramate, which is dished out to people suffering from epilepsy and debilitating migraines. When used correctly, the drug — currently the subject of a...
BBC
Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
UK government faces court challenge over ‘Frankenchickens’
Hearing granted for Humane League, which says use of fast-growing chickens breaches welfare rules
