BBC
Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'
This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
BBC
Birmingham's Commonwealth bull to leave Centenary Square
A huge mechanical bull that starred in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony is to be removed from its central Birmingham location. Thousands have visited the 10m-high sculpture since it was placed on display in Centenary Square in July. The bull was given a reprieve to stay until September after thousands...
ARTS・
BBC
Tony de Vit: Plaque unveiled for 'godfather of hard house'
A blue plaque has been unveiled to honour DJ Tony de Vit who became known as the "godfather of hard house". Born in Kidderminster, De Vit made his name at Birmingham's Nightingale Club in the 1980s, going on to DJ at iconic nightclubs like London's Heaven. He died in 1998,...
BBC
Orlando's Norwich faces no action over sushi restaurant post
A B&B owner who was investigated over an alleged restaurant on site will not face action, despite a new post on Facebook announcing a sushi restaurant. Orlando Williams' business was looked into when an illuminated Orlando's sign appeared on his Norwich home in 2019. This month, he announced on Facebook...
AdWeek
St. Louis Anchor Caught in Expletive Filled Off-Air Rant Calling Co-Host ‘Stupid’ and a ‘Bad Mom’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTVI anchor Vic Faust was caught in an off-air rant insulting and making sexist remarks to his radio co-host last week. The...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
The Queen Represented Racist Violence As Much As She Did Glamour
I don’t know why people get sad when someone famous, old, and comfortable finally dies. It just doesn’t strike me as that devastating; death is the ultimate retirement, and I’ve been trying to be idle since the minute I was born. But on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at 96, Queen Elizabeth II died. She had a long, well-documented, dutiful life: She was the eighth Queen of England, a thorn in the sides of several nonwhite countries for seven decades, and, of course, the reason why immigrant mothers like my own defended Princess Diana so fiercely. The internet appears deeply divided between people dunking on her (myself included) and people mourning someone whose best quality was how much she loved corgis. (Those tweets are also pretty funny but clearly not intentionally so.)
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
blavity.com
#BoycottTheWomanKing Trends As Hit Movie Faces Backlash Over Slave Trade History
Over the weekend, The Woman King debuted as the number one film in the country, earning $19 million at the box office and receiving high praise from moviegoers. This is a significant achievement for a Black woman-led historical drama set in 18th century Africa. Yet, despite the film’s groundbreaking success, some folks within the Black community are calling for a boycott of the film, arguing that it glosses over a significant history of slavery and violence.
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
Church of England bars Desmond Tutu’s daughter from officiating at funeral
Church says same-sex marriage means Mpho Tutu van Furth cannot preside over godfather’s service
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Tyneside women say service will stay with them for life
Two women who were invited to attend the Queen's funeral have both said being there was a "privilege". Charity founder Lynn McManus from North Shields was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours while Lucy Winskell was invited in her role as Tyne & Wear's Lord-Lieutenant. They were among about...
U.K.・
BBC
Birmingham hospital facing criminal inquiry rated inadequate
A hospital which is facing a criminal inquiry has been rated inadequate. The Priory Hospital Woodbourne, in Birmingham, was inspected in May following a coroner's criticism after a patient who absconded was killed. Since then, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it had received "information of concern" and the rating...
Leicester residents ‘scared to go out’ due to Hindu-Muslim clashes as tensions spread to Birmingham
Leicester residents are said to be “petrified” to leave their homes after religious tensions led to clashes in the city, which have now spread to Birmingham. Scores of masked men gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Hindu temple in the Smethwick area of Birmingham on Tuesday night, protesting against a planned event. Police were seen with riot helmets and shields confronting the crowd and attempting to move them away from the temple as protesters climbed the surrounding boundary fence. One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife, with witnesses claiming that bottles and firecrackers were thrown.Have you...
