ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Roberts Lane Pedestrian Path opens in Oildale

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pQ1a_0i5PeOYK00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department celebrated the completion of a new path for pedestrians on Roberts Lane.

County officials hosted a ribbon cutting for the Roberts Lane Pedestrian Path on Wednesday morning. The ceremony took place at the Rasmussen Center in Oildale.

Bakersfield has a ‘Husky problem’

The pedestrian path and sidewalk improvements were approximately a half mile long, from Plymouth Street to Frontier Drive.

The new pathway increases accessibility for people that are dependent on transportation to community resources, such as the Rasmussen Senior Center, Teen Challenge and Omni Family Health. The project cost about $900,000.

“Projects like this and safety imrovements are the number one priority of the Public Works Department,” Public Works manager Michael Dillenbeck said. “We just want to make sure the residents in our community are safe.”

The project’s construction began in April 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man found dead near Arvin identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Traffic delays on roundabout near Highway 43 cleared

Update: This incident has been cleared. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oil field equipment is blocking traffic on the southeast side of a roundabout near Highway 43 delaying motorists Friday morning. The oil field equipment is blocking eastbound lanes just east of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 119, according to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Truck fire on northbound Highway 99 blocking lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Friday morning causing traffic delays. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a semi-truck caught fire just after 6 a.m. and came to a stop in the number two lane of northbound Highway 99 just south of White Lane halting traffic. Emergency crews […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in West Bakersfield Kills Motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Fails to Stop at Red Light on Stockdale Highway Intersection. A two-vehicle crash caused the death of a motorcyclist after colliding with a motor vehicle in West Bakersfield on September 17. The accident happened at the Stockdale Highway intersection with Coffee Road. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department stated that the motorcycle rider was identified as a local resident, age 45. He died at the scene of the accident.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Oildale, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Plymouth, CA
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted in damage to the vehicle and […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET 17

KCSO identifies pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died after being hit multiple times by vehicles on Sept. 16. in northwest Bakersfield, according to KCSO. Bakersfield police said a preliminary investigation showed multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian that was laying in the roadway...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Friday at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year the Carnival Warehouse website ranks the 50 best county fairs in the country. Kern County is ranked as number 22. The annual rankings by the website are based on attendance and “a special patented formula.” The website says the Kern County Fair had an attendance of almost 489 thousand […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after hit and run in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in Oildale that left one man dead. CHP deputies responded to the collision at Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. A pickup truck traveling westbound struck a male pedestrian walking outside of a cross-walk within the #2 […]
OILDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Senior Center#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Frontier Drive#Teen Challenge#Omni Family Health#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 58 [Kern County, CA]

Two Hospitalized after Big-Rig Collision near Keene. Kern County firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m., just east of Keene. According to reports, the collision involves three semi-trailer trucks. Responding officials found the cab of one of the trucks crashed into a trailer of another. In addition, rescuers also...
Bakersfield Now

2 pets dead after 2-alarm house fire in Southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two pets are dead after fire crews battle a two-alarm house fire in Southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Fire Department said crews were called Thursday morning at around 10:20 at a home on Phaffle Drive. According to the fire department, there was moderate damage to the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
L.A. Weekly

Francisco Saldivar Killed in Bicycle Accident on Highway 43 [Shafter, CA]

Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Vehicle near Cherry Street. The fatal collision happened around 2:05 a.m., north of Cherry Street, per initial reports. According to the investigators, a vehicle struck the bicyclist for reasons currently under investigation. Consequently, responding officials declared 44-year-old Francisco Saldivar dead at the scene. At this time,...
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for at-risk 17-year-old with autism

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old with autism who is considered at-risk and was last seen Thursday afternoon. Deputies are searching for Abel Ortega, 17. He was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Linda Vista Drive near Hurrle Avenue, […]
KGET

Kern Oil Festival returns under new name at Stramler Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Oil Festival, formerly the Kern Energy Festival, invites the community to participate in a day long event celebrating Kern County’s largest economic engines. The Kern Oil Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12., at Stramler Park located at 4003 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. The event will feature music, food and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare ready to put stake in homeless encampment

The Tulare City Council approved the $360,000 purchase of a two acre parcel of land south of Bardsley and east of K Street in Tulare city limits, at their Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. The city plans to turn the two acres into a temporary homeless encampment by January 2023. The conceptual plan for the property is subject to change, but as it stands now, the two acre temporary encampment will provide space for up to 174 homeless individuals until the permanent facility is completed.
TULARE, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy