Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of her favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
3 of Ina Garten’s Best ‘Modern Comfort Food’ Appetizers, Plus Tips
Make some of the best 'Modern Comfort Food' appetizers — nachos, spinach and artichoke dip, and fig and goat cheese toasts — from Ina Garten with a few simple tips.
The Daily South
How Layer Cakes Became A Southern Party Essential
From weddings and baby showers to birthday parties, church picnics, holidays, and funerals, no Southern get-together is complete without a showstopping layer cake. While the region celebrates this iconic dessert throughout the year, layer cakes didn't originate in the South, or even in the United States. With roots in European traditions, the first layer cakes began showing up in America in the mid 1800s, with some of the earliest layer cake recipes published in "Mrs. Porter's New Southern Cookery Book," published for cooks with iron stoves, according to The New York Times.
recipesgram.com
Luxury Escape Chocolate Cheesecake Cake
If you like chocolate this easy and fancy chocolate cheesecake cake is your dream dessert! It is a rich and moist cake with a chocolate cheesecake. You can prepare it for holidays, birthday, anniversaries and other fancy occasions where diet is excluded. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a chef – my $13 fall staple can be cooked once but make dinner for your family for three days
A CHEF has shared a fall cooking tip that helps families save money and time as kids go back to school. Chef Kathy Gunst revealed how one roast chicken can be used to make three delicious meals. "We have this belief that ordering a pizza or getting takeout is the...
Bon Appétit
Trader Joe's Egg Pappardelle Tastes Like Fresh Pasta Without All the Work
Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). We all know dried pasta is one of the hardest working items in...
TODAY.com
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
Madonna Celebrates Son David Banda’s 17th Birthday in Baggy Clothes at a Harry Styles Concert
Madonna celebrated her son David Banda’s 17th birthday in a post made to Instagram today. The pair said goodbye to their family and hopped in a car headed straight for a Harry Styles concert in New York at Madison Square Garden. Clad in baggy clothes, Madonna wore a plaid blue long-sleeve button down over a black lace bustier or bodysuit, which she flashed to the camera at one point. The structured style contrasted the loose nature of her shirt. For bottoms, Madonna wore light-blue oversized gym shorts and donned black fingerless gloves, a frequent signature for the “Material Girl,” and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Daily South
Does Butter Go Bad?
Who among us hasn't left butter out on the counter for toast, bought it in bulk on sale, shoved it to the back of the fridge, and have then found ourselves wondering more than once, "Does butter go bad?" Yes, it does. With proper storage, however, butter can last quite awhile.
Carbon-neutral dinner party recipes for eco-conscious hosts
This sumptuous main dish is made from produce that has a longer seasonal growing period, meaning that all of these items have been grown in the UK. Roasted cauliflower steak with charred leeks, hasselback potatoes, wild garlic oil and pumpkin seed pestoServes: 4Equipment needed:Blow torchIngredients:1 cauliflower1 tsp salt100ml sunflower oil100g butter1 clove garlic5 sprigs thymeFor the confit leeks:2 leeks2 pinches Maldon Salt500ml grapeseed oil2 bay leaves4 sprigs thyme2 cloves garlicFor the hasselback potatoes:8 mid-sized Charlotte potatoesSalt, to taste100ml olive oilFor the pumpkin seed and truffle pesto:100g pumpkin seeds200ml olive oil50ml truffle oil40ml agave syrup2 pinches saltTo serve:5ml wild garlic oil...
thespruceeats.com
Chocolate Pots de Crème
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Pots de crème is a French dessert that dates back to the 17th century and translates to "pots of cream" in French. Pots de crème refers to both the lidded vessel the custard is baked in and the custard itself. Originally, the custard was baked in ornate porcelain cups, but these days, the custard is usually baked in small ramekins. This decadent dessert is served chilled, spooned right out of the container it was baked in. Whipped cream is also commonly served on top.
Ina Garten's Sheet-pan Hasselback Kielbasa Is the Perfect Oktoberfest Dinner
Fall is here, and as the weather cools down, we’re ready to welcome comfort food back into our lives with open arms. Sure, it’s always sad to say goodbye to the last tomatoes, eggplants, and melons of the season, but that also means that we can finally crank up the temperature on our oven without passing out from heat exhaustion. And while we love Ina Garten’s summer recipes, we have to admit — her fall and winter recipes are really where it’s at. In fact, Garten just shared a recipe on Instagram that’s so easy and tasty, you just might...
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 50% on Staub, Le Creuset, and All-Clad Cookware at the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale
Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. If the start of fall has you looking forward to Thanksgiving and all the holiday feasts, Sur La Table is hosting a sale on everything you need from pots and pans to dutch ovens and cocottes. Now through Monday, September 26, the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale has huge savings on beloved cookware from top brands, such as Staub, Le Creuset, and All-Clad.
Real Simple
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
princesspinkygirl.com
Polyjuice Potion
The magical Harry Potter Polyjuice Potion Punch recipe may be a complex and time-consuming concoction in the Wizarding World, but when you make it at home the muggle way, it’s so much easier and faster. You only need 3 ingredients and 5 minutes to prepare this green fizzy punch;...
Comments / 0