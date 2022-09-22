Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
buttesports.com
Will McGree Qualifies for Class A State Golf
The Butte Central Maroons joined the rest of the Western A golf teams for the long trip to Libby for the Divisional tournament. The one day tournament saw the Polson Pirates with an 18 stroke victory on Whitefish for the team title. Corvallis and Hamilton tied for third. The young Maroons finished in 12th.
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!
Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
buttesports.com
Dogs have Big 1st Day at Divisional, Prigge in 1st
Weather was cold and very rainy and Coach Erik Mankins described it as plain tough conditions for the boys and girls golfers participating in the Western Montana Divisional Golf tournament held at Buffalo Hills golf course in Kalispell. Boys. Senior Butte Bulldog Jack Prigge holds a two shot lead after...
buttesports.com
Maroons Evade the Vigilantes in 3-0 Win
Butte Central Volleyball picked up a hard-fought win in East Helena last night. The Maroons beat he Vigilantes 3-0. The Maroons took the first game 25-16, Second 26-20 and finished the match with another 25-16. Brooke Badovinac was on the attack all night putting down 11 kills in 17 attempts...
406mtsports.com
Helena snaps Missoula Sentinel's 25-game win streak
MISSOULA — The celebration for Helena High didn’t truly begin until first-year head coach Dane Broadhead came sprinting into the locker room Friday at Missoula County Stadium. He was showered by over a dozen water bottles while his players joyously jumped around him. The Bengals had just beaten...
Longtime Butte Democrat Art Noonan dead at 70
Arthur “Art” Noonan, one-time executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, former lawmaker, 2022 legislative candidate died this week of a heart attack
Helena auto body shop preparing to surprise local non-profit with donation
Top Gun Auto Body in Helena will surprise a local non-profit with a donation of around $8,000 on Saturday.
Helena carousel to close indefinitely
Helena's Great Northern Carousel announced it will close indefinitely. According to a post on Facebook
buttesports.com
Maroons Beaten by the Blue Devils
The Butte Central Maroons put together three good quarters of football but the fourth quarter belonged to the Corvallis Blue Devils. The Devils scored two scores in the fourth quarter in a come from behind 20-16 victory. “We didn’t do a good job tackling in the fourth quarter,” Coach Don...
buttesports.com
Bulldog Volleyball Falls in 5 Set Heartbreaker
After a match where the Butte High Bulldog Volleyball team left everything they had on the court, they headed home with a heartbreaking five set loss to Helena Capital. It wasn’t looking good for the Bulldogs when they lost the first two sets (S1: 25 – 18, S2: 25 – 21) but they came back with a vengeance to win sets three and four each ending with a score of 25 – 17. The high energy tie breaker ended with the Bulldogs falling 15 – 13 to the Bruins.
NBCMontana
Butte Parking Commission discusses '1923' impacts
BUTTE, Mont. — Filming of the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," was a hot topic at Tuesday's Butte-Silver Bow Parking Commission meeting. Community leaders said the benefits of the production are likely in the tens of millions of dollars, adding that crews have been understanding and respectful of the community. “The...
