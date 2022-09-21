Read full article on original website
New sober living facility in downtown Corpus Christi
The Broken Chains Homeless project has five locations dedicated to helping those battling homelessness and substance abuse.
Restaurant Week returns to the Coastal Bend for 2022
For the second year, the Coastal Bend Restaurant Week will be hosted locally. The event runs from Sep. 23 to Oct. 2
Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
Rockin' K Farms reveals their 2022 corn maze design... and it's very Texas!
ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's Fall, y'all! Though the temperatures may not be giving off the Autumn vibes... Rockin' K Farms is here to get you in the mood of the season. A trip to the farm has become a South Texas tradition. There are pumpkin patches, hay rides, yard games, food and of course, the iconic corn maze.
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
portasouthjetty.com
Long search wrapped up
After a year-long search, City of Port Aransas officials have hired an assistant city manager. Lawrence Cutrone, 38, is slated to start in the position in mid-October with an annual salary of $105,000. He has been the city manager of Burkburnett for about four years. The city, which has a population just under 11,000, is about 15 miles north of […]
Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’
A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up.
West Oso ISD elementary school put on lockdown during police chase with car theft suspect
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — JFK Elementary in West Oso ISD was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning for reports of a car theft suspect near the campus, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. The suspect was eventually caught on Rocklawn Dr. and Columbia St., with just a...
Flour Bluff and Calallen road construction projects set to begin
The two construction projects are the first from the Bond 2020 program to be awarded construction contracts. All 22 projects from Bond 2020 in the design, bid, and construction phases.
Bee County sheriff concerned about drugs packaged to attract children
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County sheriff is worried about drugs being packaged to look enticing to children. A social media post from the Bee County Sheriff's Office said officials confiscated drugs, weapons and money from a home just north of Beeville during a Wednesday drug bust. Some...
ccpdblotter.com
CORPUS CHRISTI CRIME STOPPERS CRIME OF THE WEEK
Investigators want your help to discover any new information that will help catch a murder suspect, with this Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Homicide Detectives need your help to locate the individual responsible for the Murder of James Michael Quiroz. Today is the 14th Anniversary and we want to give his family some closure.
WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a popular question coming off of a long, hot summer in South Texas - "When is the first Fall cold front coming?" Cold fronts are one of those things where the 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' type of things. Meaning, a cold front may come, but is it cold enough for a particular person's taste? NOTE: There is no such thing as a 'cool' front 🙂
Texas State Troopers investigating a fatal single-car accident on US-77
23-year-old Marco Antonio Tabasco from Harlingen was ejected from the car and died at the scene, officials said.
ccpdblotter.com
NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT
Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Jordan Padilla who has an outstanding warrant for Robbery ($20,000 Bond). Jordan is described as a 20-year-old male, who stands 6’02” feet, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. If you know...
Portland candidate fined $77K for accepting illegal contributions
A man running for a seat on the Portland City Council has been fined $77,000 for accepting and failing to report a steep discount on campaign office rent. Since May, Rene Gonzalez’s campaign has paid a paltry $250 a month to rent more than 3,000 square feet in a Portland office building owned by Jordan Schnitzer, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Dashcam catches head-on crash with wrong-way driver on Holly Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The crash video in this story may be difficult for some to watch. James Soliz was driving down Holly Road on Saturday night when he saw headlights approaching him. "My first instinct was to just tell them so I held down the horn,"...
energyintel.com
US' Driftwood LNG Teeters as Corpus Christi Locks in Supply
The Cheniere Energy LNG juggernaut continues to roll, with the company this week striking a deal ensuring an initial 1.7 billion cubic feet of supply for its expanding Corpus Christi LNG export project along the Texas Gulf Coast. The Permian Basin’s bounty of associated gas could be a curse if...
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi PD asks for help to solve 2008 murder case
It has been 14 years to the day since James Quiroz was shot and killed after answering his front door. No one has been arrested for the crime.
Houston Chronicle
Texas Prosecutor Loses Attempt to Spare a Murderer From Execution
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied a motion to postpone the execution of a prisoner scheduled to be killed next month for the murder of a convenience store worker. The rejection was the latest twist in the tumultuous case of John Henry Ramirez,...
