Port Aransas, TX

KIII 3News

Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
ROBSTOWN, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Long search wrapped up

After a year-long search, City of Port Aransas officials have hired an assistant city manager. Lawrence Cutrone, 38, is slated to start in the position in mid-October with an annual salary of $105,000. He has been the city manager of Burkburnett for about four years. The city, which has a population just under 11,000, is about 15 miles north of […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccpdblotter.com

CORPUS CHRISTI CRIME STOPPERS CRIME OF THE WEEK

Investigators want your help to discover any new information that will help catch a murder suspect, with this Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Homicide Detectives need your help to locate the individual responsible for the Murder of James Michael Quiroz. Today is the 14th Anniversary and we want to give his family some closure.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a popular question coming off of a long, hot summer in South Texas - "When is the first Fall cold front coming?" Cold fronts are one of those things where the 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' type of things. Meaning, a cold front may come, but is it cold enough for a particular person's taste? NOTE: There is no such thing as a 'cool' front 🙂
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccpdblotter.com

NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT

Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Jordan Padilla who has an outstanding warrant for Robbery ($20,000 Bond). Jordan is described as a 20-year-old male, who stands 6’02” feet, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. If you know...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Fox News

Portland candidate fined $77K for accepting illegal contributions

A man running for a seat on the Portland City Council has been fined $77,000 for accepting and failing to report a steep discount on campaign office rent. Since May, Rene Gonzalez’s campaign has paid a paltry $250 a month to rent more than 3,000 square feet in a Portland office building owned by Jordan Schnitzer, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, TX
energyintel.com

US' Driftwood LNG Teeters as Corpus Christi Locks in Supply

The Cheniere Energy LNG juggernaut continues to roll, with the company this week striking a deal ensuring an initial 1.7 billion cubic feet of supply for its expanding Corpus Christi LNG export project along the Texas Gulf Coast. The Permian Basin’s bounty of associated gas could be a curse if...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas Prosecutor Loses Attempt to Spare a Murderer From Execution

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied a motion to postpone the execution of a prisoner scheduled to be killed next month for the murder of a convenience store worker. The rejection was the latest twist in the tumultuous case of John Henry Ramirez,...
TEXAS STATE

