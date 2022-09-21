Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Galveston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 65-year-old man Friday who went missing while boating near Galveston, Texas. Missing is a 5-foot-9, white male last seen wearing board shorts, a t-shirt and a ball cap. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket. Coast...
enchantingtexas.com
18 Best Weekend Getaways from Houston, Texas
If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of Houston, you’re in luck!. There are plenty of destinations within driving distance that offer a variety of activities for everyone in the family. Whether you’re looking to hit the beach, explore some history, or...
CultureMap talks newest Great Wolf Lodge adventure park that will open in Webster, TX on ABC13
Slated to open in mid-to-late 2024, the resort will have 532 rooms, a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park, and a 58,000-square-foot family entertainment room.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
Foundation marks 100th anniversary of birth of Texas philanthropist Cynthia Woods Mitchell
Cynthia and George Mitchell were known for their philanthropy throughout the Houston region. (Courtesy The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation) Sept. 24 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cynthia Woods Mitchell, known throughout the Greater Houston area for her philanthropy and activity in communities including The Woodlands and Galveston.
sanantoniomag.com
This Waterside Hotel Dazzles with Coastal Dining, A Swim-Up Bar and Plenty of Meeting Space
It’s an all-too-familiar dilemma for Texas business owners: You want to find a place for a productive, invigorating corporate retreat for your team, but you also desire a location that will keep your staff relaxed and entertained once the workday is done. Enter South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference...
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
KHOU
Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston
HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!. The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston. The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your...
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
Click2Houston.com
After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard.
fox26houston.com
How Hispanics helped slaves escape to Mexico on the Underground Railroad
Galveston - This Hispanic Heritage month we’re highlighting the history of Latinos and their part in helping slaves escape. When we think of the history of slavery in Texas we think of Juneteenth in Galveston, but I met up with a couple of historians who say the history begins even further South because decades before Juneteenth, Hispanics were helping enslaved black people escape to Mexico.
KHOU
Tropical Storm Ian update: Forecast remains uncertain for the Gulf as track moves west
HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Ian continues to move through the Caribbean on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. On its current track, the system is expected to have an impact on the Gulf Coast next week. With the 7 p.m. Saturday update, the storm had maximum sustained winds...
Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas Makes History in Webster!
Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas Makes History in Webster!. The City of Webster officially joined the wolf pack and celebrated the momentous occasion during the Great Wolf Lodge Groundbreaking Ceremony on Thursday, September 22.
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
getnews.info
Guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” Helps Community Members With A Fresh Start
This project from “Shawn Lacy Arnold” enables readers with a complete blueprint to expunge their criminal records in Houston, TX. The guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” is intended to present thousands of individuals with a second chance. There is no debate that having a criminal record is one of the most damaging things to a person’s life. Federal statistics show that over four million people have an active criminal record, even if they were arrested only once.
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
portasouthjetty.com
Long search wrapped up
After a year-long search, City of Port Aransas officials have hired an assistant city manager. Lawrence Cutrone, 38, is slated to start in the position in mid-October with an annual salary of $105,000. He has been the city manager of Burkburnett for about four years. The city, which has a population just under 11,000, is about 15 miles north of […]
