Libby Stephenson leads Middletown field hockey past Eastern York
Libby Stephenson had a goal and an assist Friday to lead Middletown to a 2-1 field hockey win over Eastern York. Yar Manyuor also had a goal for the Blue Raiders. Gracie Hoffman had a goal for Eastern York, and Molly Townsley had the assist.
Altoona beats Central Dauphin East in Week 5
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona claimed a 28-14 victory over Central Dauphin East during week five of the season on Friday, Sept. 23. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
Central York wins a thriller against South Western in Week 5
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York squeezed out a nail-biting 30-28 win against South Western in week five of the season on Friday, Sept. 23. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. […]
Newport field hockey withstands schedule challenges
The Buffaloes have gone 2-1 so far this season, playing some of the most difficult teams in the league. Starting off with a game against Greenwood, Newport lost 3-1. The Buffaloes then prepared for another Perry County matchup against Susquenita who they beat 1-0 at the Perry County Tournament.
Bishop McDevitt blasts Cedar Cliff, but star player goes down with injury
HARRISBURG – Marquese Williams was brilliant again Friday and Bishop McDevitt put up more eye-popping numbers in an easy 48-7 win over Cedar Cliff, but it might have come at a cost. Senior Tyshawn Russell, the team’s leading receiver, went down in the second quarter with what appeared to...
Scenes from the 79th annual Cocoa Bean football game at Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey won the 79th annual Cocoa Bean game, 28-21, against Milton Hershey at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022.
Waylon Ehrenzeller leads Juniata to 55-0 win against Halifax
Juniata spread the wealth Friday in a 55-0 win over Halifax. Six different Indians found the end zone in the win with Waylon Ehrenzeller and Seth Laub each scoring twice. Aaron Kanagy, Jordan Dickinson, Grant Reinhold and Jadon Nealman each scored a touchdown, too.
West Perry girls soccer scores victory over Susquenita
Once a successful set piece tumbled into the net – eventually the ball needed to be fished out so play could resume – the whole tenor of a remarkably competitive contest changed. In addition to the field flipping almost entirely, energy levels, pace of play and drive to...
Mid-Penn girls soccer stars for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
A couple of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in girls soccer Wednesday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
FOX43.com
Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point
YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season. This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+.
West Perry boys’ soccer nets two big victories
West Perry had two games this week and pulled out a win in both. The first matchup was against Greencastle-Antrim, where the Mustangs won 4-1.
West Perry football reaches 4-0 with blowout win over Trinity
If anybody in the Mid-Penn Conference was sleeping on the West Perry football team, they hopefully have awakened. Led by a dominating performance by the imposing West Perry linemen, the Mustangs scorched their way to a 40-14 win over Trinity on Sept. 16.
iheart.com
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
AdWeek
Gabrielle Mediak Named AM Anchor at WPMT in Harrisburg
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gabriel Mediak has joined Harrisburg, Pa. Fox affiliate WPMT as a morning anchor. She announced her debut on social media, telling viewers...
WGAL
York Revolution manager resigns
YORK, Pa. — Mark Mason has resigned as manager of the York Revolution, the team announced Thursday. Mason spent 13 seasons with the Revs, including the last nine as manager. He recorded 606 wins, the most in team history and fourth most in Atlantic League history. Mason led the...
abc27.com
Five Finger Death Punch playing Hersheypark Stadium this weekend
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch will be playing Hersheypark Stadium this weekend. The September 24 concert will include bands Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From the Gods. According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the event range from $20 to $235.50 each for the Hersheypark...
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!
Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
Cash 5 jackpot-winning Lottery ticket sold at Mechanicsburg Turkey Hill
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A $250,000 jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Thursday night's drawing was sold at a Mechanicsburg convenience store, the Lottery said Friday. The ticket, which matched all five balls drawn (2-9-20-36-39), was sold at a Turkey Hill store on the 6700 block...
PennLive.com
