ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico

By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Puerto Ricans#National Weather Service#Disaster Management#Puerto Rico Struggles#Caguas
Newsweek

Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's

Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
POTUS
The Atlantic

Let Puerto Rico Be Free

In 2017, as summer ends, when news anchors first mention the oncoming Hurricane Irma, the people go to the big-box store or the Econo supermarket just a few minutes from home. They try to stock up, but by the time they arrive, the lines are long and most of the shops are running low. They get what they can: some food, a few gallons of water, a portable gas-powered hot plate in case they lose power. They refill their prescriptions and then fill the gas tank after waiting in an hours-long line at the Puma station.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Hurricane Fiona - live: Puerto Rico power outage hits 1.3m homes as storm reaches Dominican Republic

More than a million residents of Puerto Rico are without power as Hurricane Fiona departed the US island territory and continued on a path to the Dominican Republic.Wind speeds of 85mph and “historic” rains were felt as the tropical storm made landfall on Puerto Rico’s eastern shores on Sunday, where many rivers are now heavily flooded and at least one road bridge was swept away.As of Monday morning, more than 1.3 million homes were still without power as conditions remained too dangerous for repairs across large swaths of the island. Power company LUMA warned that it could take several days for full power resoration. The storm made landfall early Monday in the Dominican Republic and is on track to brush past the southeast Bahamas, as well as Turks and Caicos into Tuesday.Overnight, US President Joe Biden issued an emergency disaster declaration to speed-up the relief process for the island, which was days away from marking the fifth anniversary of another powerful hurricane that caused thousands of deaths and the collapse of vital energy infrastructure in 2017.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Ian shifts north with Florida still in its path

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Ian strengthened overnight into Saturday as it churned westward in the Caribbean on a path that could still bring it to Florida early next week.Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order that now covers virtually all of the state of Florida and now just the two dozen counties that was originally covered under the original order.>>>>>PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Ian's path & effectsAccording to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. update, the center of the storm was about 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and about 520 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.Federal forecasters said the slow...
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Puerto Rico’s vulnerability to hurricanes is magnified by weak government and bureaucratic roadblocks

Five years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.
ENVIRONMENT
wfit.org

Millions without power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona's impact

Hurricane Fiona left more than three million people without power Sunday in Puerto Rico and conditions could be slow to improve as wind and rain continue Monday. An island-wide blackout occurred on the island of Puerto Rico Sunday as Hurricane Fiona brought sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour. The extent of damage is unclear, as heavy rain and flooding continues to wash out roads and bridges early this week. As of publishing, most of the island remains without power, according to utility companies' reports. Governor Pedro Pierluisi stated that the recovery process would be a "matter of days," and not months, unlike the drawn-out power restoration effort following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy