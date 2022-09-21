ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks nearing first series win at Dodger Stadium in more than 4 years

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES — The Diamondbacks went tearing into second base, stealing bases that led to runs. They took a chance on a medium depth fly ball, aggressively tagging up and scoring a run from third. They worked counts, drew walks and delivered big hits. They made every play on defense, even turning a nifty double play to record the final outs of the game.

In a 6-1 win on Wednesday night, the Diamondbacks played the kind of game that has become somewhat typical for them over the past two months. But what was most noteworthy was whom they did it against.

For the second time in as many days, the Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in their home ballpark, and on Thursday night they will give the ball to Zac Gallen with a chance to win a series at Dodger Stadium for the first time in more than four years.

They have not won back-to-back games here since April 2018. That was also the last time they won a series in this ballpark. So much time has passed that those Diamondbacks hardly resemble this version of the team.

Back then, Daulton Varsho was in the California League, still focused on catching in his first full season as a pro. Jake McCarthy was enrolled at the University of Virginia. Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll were still in high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwWW3_0i5PZN3m00

“I think someone was saying that we haven’t won a series here in — I don’t know, it’s been a while,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, you want to win every series, but these guys have really stuck it to us in the recent past. It means a lot.”

The Diamondbacks have won just three of their past 23 games here, but the club’s young position players do not seem to want to merely brush off the past because they weren’t a part of it.

“I think most guys in the clubhouse weren’t, but we still know that (history),” McCarthy said. “We know when people see the Dodgers playing the D-Backs, they think the Dodgers are going to win. We get that. We’re just trying to do our best to change that.”

Said Carroll: “You can’t change the past, but I think that you can let that affect the future. I think just going in with a fresh slate of not really being attached to that kind of history, you know, just treating it like another game.”

McCarthy and Varsho each stole a base in the early innings on Wednesday night, setting the stage for a pair of RBI singles from Christian Walker. In the fourth, Carroll laced a Dustin May cutter into right-center field, his 107 mph shot scooting past center fielder Trayce Thompson for a bases-clearing double. Three innings later, McCarthy fearlessly raced home on a fly ball to left, narrowly sliding in under the tag.

More: Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson lands on injured list with scapula injury

Educating an ace: How Zac Gallen has evolved into one of MLB's top pitchers

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner gave the Diamondbacks his best start in weeks, giving up just one run on one hit — a Mookie Betts solo homer — in six strong innings. He leaned heavily on his curveball, throwing it with 37 of his 84 pitches on the night.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Diamondbacks blew a four-run lead with six outs to go in the first game of a doubleheader. Their bullpen failed them, as it has done repeatedly this season, but their defense faltered, as well. Immediately after, they held a team meeting in the clubhouse, then rebounded to win the nightcap.

Between games, manager Torey Lovullo admitted that the Dodgers “have got something on us,” imploring his club not to let the clubs' history dictate the future. He is hoping that what has happened over the previous 18 innings is a step in that direction.

“Yesterday was heartbreaking, no doubt about it,” Lovullo said. “But these kids are growing up, and it’s part of our process. They step onto this field, it’s a big arena. (But) they don’t get glossy-eyed and they go out there and execute.

“I don’t care where we’re playing, we got to play our game. Today was Diamondbacks baseball. We came onto this field and played the game the way we could and nothing was going to stop us. I want us to continue to do that. It’s a good feeling.”

