Westchester County, NY

westchestermagazine.com

Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester

The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Joe Coffee Makes Its Local Debut in New Rochelle

General Manager Petar Krbavac Sanders at the register. Photo courtesy of Joe Coffee [New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce]. The modern coffee joint Joe Coffee is expanding its café presence from New York City up to Westchester County. Joe Coffee might sound familiar, and that’s because it operates 24 cafés...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Beekman Ale House Does Beer and Bar Pies in Sleepy Hollow

The front of the Beekman Ale House. Photo by Andrew Dominick. The Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow serves up flavorful bar pizza, 20 beers on tap, and so much more. Patrick and Luke Sheeran will flat out tell you that they had zero kitchen experience prior to opening Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow, where for about a year and a half they’ve been serving craft beer, cocktails, and the star of their small menu: 12-inch bar pizzas.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date

It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.
HYDE PARK, NY
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
boozyburbs.com

Coffee Roaster is Expanding with First Rockland Location

Roast’d, the local coffee shop and roastery, has eyes on Rockland County. Plans for a new store in Nanuet are underway at The Shops at Nanuet. Each store features an in-house coffee roaster — this is their fourth location (Franklin Lakes, Hasbrouck Heights, Fort Lee) — coffee is roasted in small-batches onsite to “ensure absolute freshness”.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Nyack’s Now Forgotten Summer Resort Hotels

Nyack-on-Hudson, as it liked to refer to itself in the 1870s, was a perfect place for a summer resort. Nyack sported at least 8 hotels and several boarding schools housed summer guests. Seven daily trains including an express, three steamboats, and a ferry to Tarrytown brought hundreds to Nyack from June to late September. Many stayed the summer.
NYACK, NY
Pizza
noambramson.org

Modera New Rochelle Opens

Another day, another ribbon-cutting, as the pace of new investment picks up, bringing energy and vitality to our growing downtown. Yesterday, we celebrated the official opening of Modera New Rochelle, a 334-unit mid-rise apartment building on Centre Avenue that is already attracting rave reviews from residents. It’s a great new addition to our city and a taste of more to come. This press release has all the details.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Where to Get Apple Cider Donuts in Westchester

We love this time of year. From fall events to apple picking to visits to pumpkin patches, there’s tons of ways to enjoy this season with your family. In between fall events, make sure to drop by a local Westchester farm to get a quintessential fall treat: apple cider donuts! Many local farms in Westchester offer these fresh-baked delicious treats that you can pair with a warm or cold cup of cider. Enjoy!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

