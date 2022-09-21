California can keep him , bad enough to destroy a state , the rest of the country doesn't want all the headaches that come with his policies.
if you listen to this fool. will all suffer the consequences of his STUPIDY. HE IS A CORRUPT CRIMINAL NINDED governor of California. Desiring nothing but power as a Dictator. even his in-laws saw through him and moved to Florida, and are supporting Gov. Ron Desantis. something to think about Americans. it's not China or Putin we need to fear, it's Gov. Gavin Newsom. period
Ah, the Uhaul salesman of the year for causing people to flee his state rule. He causes problems rather than fixes them... for others at least as he never seems to think his rules apply to his own jetsetting lifestyle.
Related
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
Joe Biden applies pressure on Gavin Newsom over farmworker union bill
Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Updated Biden Approval Ratings are in – Here’s What America Has to Say on the Subject
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
RELATED PEOPLE
With Biden 2024 in doubt, San Francisco voters deliver blunt assessment of Gavin Newsom's presidential future
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster
California could abolish 'pink tax' under bill awaiting Newsom's signature
IN THIS ARTICLE
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
California is the first state to make electric cars mandatory. Now it’s telling owners not to charge them
Katie Porter received royalties from books she required students to purchase during tenure as a law professor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Texas farmer near border says migrants 'bull-rushed' his property, broke into elderly grandparents' house
Ann Coulter Accuses Conservative Media of 'Lying' About Trump's Popularity
Twitter scorches Kathy Hochul for telling Republicans to 'get out' of New York: She's 'gotta go'
The Center Square
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 175