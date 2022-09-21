ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Peter Pickering
3d ago

California can keep him , bad enough to destroy a state , the rest of the country doesn't want all the headaches that come with his policies.

Thomas Gray
3d ago

if you listen to this fool. will all suffer the consequences of his STUPIDY. HE IS A CORRUPT CRIMINAL NINDED governor of California. Desiring nothing but power as a Dictator. even his in-laws saw through him and moved to Florida, and are supporting Gov. Ron Desantis. something to think about Americans. it's not China or Putin we need to fear, it's Gov. Gavin Newsom. period

Fire Frost
3d ago

Ah, the Uhaul salesman of the year for causing people to flee his state rule. He causes problems rather than fixes them... for others at least as he never seems to think his rules apply to his own jetsetting lifestyle.

Fox News

Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
