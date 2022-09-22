Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a Ladder Match. Bhupinder Gujjar competed in his first ladder match ever. Brian Myers, on the other hand, has the experience edge in the match. Gujjar starts out strong with a series of kicks and then scores big with a ripcord knee before hitting a samoan drop. Myers attempts to bring a ladder into the match, but Gujjar is there to cut his off with a dropkick to the ladder. Myers finally gets the ladder set up but isn’t able to climb as far as Gujjar hits a big cutter, to stop the momentum. Gujjar attempts to get up the ladder, but Myers is able to get up and push the ladder over and take control of the match. Gujjar is bleeding heavily from the nose, which was busted earlier in the match after Myers hit a big knee. Both men were able to set up ladders and start to battle, for who would be able to climb up. Gujjar is able to slam Myers head on the top of the ladder, which causes him to fall from the ladder. Gujjar gets his finger tips on the belt but isn’t able to pull it down before he is stopped. Myers sets up a third ladder laid against the steel steps. Myers powerbombs Gujjar onto the ladder he just set up on the outside. Both men are tired and can’t make it to their feet easily. Myers some how is able to make it back into the ring. Gujjar is able to stop Myers from climbing up the ladder and is left alone to climb for the Digital Media Championship. Myers stops Gujjar with a low blow. He then starts to tape him to the ladder. Brian Myers is able to reach the title and retain it.

