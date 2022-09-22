Read full article on original website
PWMania
Spoiler: Wrestling Legend Appears at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Tapings
The Great Muta is scheduled to make an appearance on the special two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam episode that will air this coming Friday. The episode was taped on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. During the taping, Sting and Darby Allin faced Buddy Matthews and...
411mania.com
New World Champion Crowned At AEW Grand Slam Dynamite
We have a new World Champion following the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the AEW World Championship. Moxley made Danielson pass out to the bulldog choke to win the championship.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: What Happened After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
It’s at the end of a big night. There are a lot of things that take place at any given AEW Dynamite taping, including Dark: Elevation and Rampage being taped on the same night. Sometimes it can be even bigger than that though and that was the situation this week. Dynamite took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, which was worthy of a big post show moment.
411mania.com
Julia Hart Says She and Her Hat Are OK Following Scary Fall During AEW Rampage Grand Slam
– During last night’s edition of AEW Rampage Grand Slam, The House of Black’s Julia Hart took a nasty fall during the opening No DQ match featuring Sting and Darby Allin vs. The House of Black. After The Great Muta made a surprise appearance and used the Green Mist on Buddy Matthews, he collided with Hart in what appeared to be a planned table spot.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Brings Another Name Back To WWE
Vince McMahon retired back in July and Triple H took over WWE creative shortly after. Since then The Game has been putting his regime together and it seems that he’s brought another familiar name back into the fold. PWInsider is reporting that Gabe Sapolsky is back with WWE. Gabe...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On First Challenger For Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship
This week Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event at Grand Slam to become the AEW World Champion for the third time in his career. Moxley is champion once again and it won’t be long before he defends his title. During the AEW Rampage tapings this week...
stillrealtous.com
Big Reunion Advertised For Upcoming Raw
There have been many iconic stables that have had runs in WWE over the years and D-Generation X is a group that fans still talk about to this day. It looks like DX will be reuniting soon as the Barclays Center is advertising a DX 25th anniversary celebration for the upcoming episode of Raw in Brooklyn on 10/10.
wrestlingrumors.net
SmackDown Results – September 23, 2022
We are just a few weeks away from Extreme Rules but WWE is already focusing on Crown Jewel a month later. The big story is that Roman Reigns will be defending against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia in November, which could open up more than a few interesting situations. Let’s get to it.
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao reignited their old rivalry while on a stage together in Japan
Floyd Mayweather fired verbal shots at Manny Pacquiao on Saturday as a way to remind him who won their 2015 super fight.
wrestlinginc.com
Apparent Heel Turn During All-Atlantic Title Match At AEW Grand Slam
Orange Cassidy teased a heel turn when he ambushed PAC in the backstage area on last week's "AEW Dynamite," setting up an All-Atlantic Championship match for this week's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode. However, it was PAC who apparently turned to the dark side during his successful title defense against Cassidy this week.
AEW World Championship history: Every title change to date
The AEW World Championship has only been in existence since 2019, but it’s already become one of the most prestigious titles in pro wrestling. The rapid ascent of All Elite Wrestling has something to do with that, but it’s also due to the high caliber and pedigree of the wrestlers who have held the championship. So far, the men who have called themselves AEW World Champion include former world champs from other promotions, a man who made his breakthrough to main event status since his arrival in AEW, and a couple of all-time greats. Let’s take a look at the complete AEW...
PWMania
Late Addition to Tonight’s Impact Victory Road Card, Updated Line-Up
Impact Wrestling has revealed a late addition to tonight’s Victory Road card. The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Juice Robinson will face off against Gut Check’s Shogun, Jack Price, and Jason Hotch during the Countdown To Victory Road pre-show. Hotch and Price won the competition...
Yardbarker
AEW World Championship Eliminator Match, MJF, Saraya, And More Set For 9/28 AEW Dynamite
Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is set to be an eventful show, as it will deal with the fallout of Grand Slam. As confirmed during Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, the September 28, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite will feature an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match, where Juice Robinson will face the defending champion, Jon Moxley. Robinson is a three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, and he is a former of the Bullet Club. If Robinson beats Moxley, he will earn a shot at the title.
Yardbarker
Sting to team with The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH's 'Muta Final Bye-Bye' event
Sting is heading to Japan. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Saturday morning that Sting will team with Muta at Muta Final Bye-Bye, the event that will feature Keiji Mutoh’s final match under The Great Muta persona. “We are pleased to announce the participation of AEW superstar and international pro...
John Cena Joins Kevin Hart Led Roku Show, AEW Interviews Ahead Of Grand Slam, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. - Variety is reporting that John Cena has joined the cast of the Kevin Hart led Roku comedy series 'Die Hart:. - Multiple AEW personnel have did interviews this week leading up to tonight's Grand Slam:. - Joey Janela...
Yardbarker
KAIRI (Kairi Sane) Announced For IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament
KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane in WWE, will have a chance to become the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion. STARDOM has confirmed that KAIRI will compete in the tournament for the title; she has been given a first-round bye. In the semifinals, she will face the winner of Ava White vs. “Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabbert.
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Referee Distraction Spots at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the refereeing during the matchups at last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Korderas spoke about last night’s card having referee distraction spots in back-to-back matches, specifically Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli and The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory. Korderas stated the following:
411mania.com
Mid-South Wrestling (7.27.1985) Review
-Originally aired July 27, 1985. -Your hosts are Jim Ross and Joel Watts. KAMALA & KAREEM MOHAMMED (with Skandar Akbar) vs. WENDELL COOLEY & FRANK LANE. -So now we’re playing with the spelling of Kareem’s name, just to screw with us. Kareem attacks Cooley as the current deal with this team is that absolutely everything Akbar’s men is called “terrorist tactics” by the commentators.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler: AEW World Title Match Set Up For Upcoming Dynamite
AEW taped a two-hour special episode of "Rampage: Grand Slam" immediately after last night's live episode of "Dynamite: Grand Slam" at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. During the tapings, a Golden Ticket Battle Royale was held, with the winner receiving a future title shot against new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – September 22, 2022
Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a Ladder Match. Bhupinder Gujjar competed in his first ladder match ever. Brian Myers, on the other hand, has the experience edge in the match. Gujjar starts out strong with a series of kicks and then scores big with a ripcord knee before hitting a samoan drop. Myers attempts to bring a ladder into the match, but Gujjar is there to cut his off with a dropkick to the ladder. Myers finally gets the ladder set up but isn’t able to climb as far as Gujjar hits a big cutter, to stop the momentum. Gujjar attempts to get up the ladder, but Myers is able to get up and push the ladder over and take control of the match. Gujjar is bleeding heavily from the nose, which was busted earlier in the match after Myers hit a big knee. Both men were able to set up ladders and start to battle, for who would be able to climb up. Gujjar is able to slam Myers head on the top of the ladder, which causes him to fall from the ladder. Gujjar gets his finger tips on the belt but isn’t able to pull it down before he is stopped. Myers sets up a third ladder laid against the steel steps. Myers powerbombs Gujjar onto the ladder he just set up on the outside. Both men are tired and can’t make it to their feet easily. Myers some how is able to make it back into the ring. Gujjar is able to stop Myers from climbing up the ladder and is left alone to climb for the Digital Media Championship. Myers stops Gujjar with a low blow. He then starts to tape him to the ladder. Brian Myers is able to reach the title and retain it.
