Jefferson Health, a multistate health system serving the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, has been recognized as a 2022 HIMSS Davies Award winner. The provider organization leveraged analytics capabilities and a variety of technologies to address several clinical challenges through the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, notably closing equity gaps with the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and mitigating infection risk for acute care patients.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO