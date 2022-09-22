ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Beetlejuice' to deliver final Broadway performance on January

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zRrW_0i5PXXZO00

"Beetlejuice" the musical will end its Broadway run on January 8.

The show is adapted from the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name.

"Beetlejuice" opened on Broadway in 2019.

It struggled with sales before becoming popular on social media, but then the pandemic hit and shut down Broadway.

This all comes as other popular productions have announced closings, including "Phantom of the Opera."

ALSO READ | 'I'm done': Rikers officers quitting in record numbers

Correction officers at Rikers Island are quitting in record numbers and some say they're losing control of inmates. Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Beetlejuice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Broadway#Rikers Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy