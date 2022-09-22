'Beetlejuice' to deliver final Broadway performance on January

"Beetlejuice" the musical will end its Broadway run on January 8.

The show is adapted from the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name.

"Beetlejuice" opened on Broadway in 2019.

It struggled with sales before becoming popular on social media, but then the pandemic hit and shut down Broadway.

This all comes as other popular productions have announced closings, including "Phantom of the Opera."

