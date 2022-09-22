The United States is seeking more pressure on Myanmar's junta through the United Nations and is urging the international community not to recognize upcoming elections, a senior official said Thursday. "There is wide acknowledgement that the regime needs to feel more pressure," State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, who is leading US diplomacy on Myanmar during the annual United Nations General Assembly, told AFP. He pointed to outrage over an air strike this month that killed 11 schoolchildren as well as the July execution of four prominent prisoners by the junta, which threw out the elected government in February 2021, ending a decade-long experiment in democracy.

