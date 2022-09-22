Read full article on original website
Cambodia court rejects genocide appeal of last surviving Khmer Rouge leader
Cambodia’s UN-backed tribunal for the Khmer Rouge has upheld a genocide conviction against the regime’s last surviving leader, more than 40 years after Pol Pot’s brutal communist regime fell. The tribunal, known as the extraordinary chambers in the courts of Cambodia (ECCC), rejected an appeal by Khieu...
The Last Surviving Khmer Rouge Leader Has Just Had His Genocide Conviction Upheld
He was an international face of the brutal Khmer Rouge regime that reigned over Cambodia more than 40 years ago, and oversaw the deaths of millions in a genocide that wiped out some 25 percent of the country’s population. Now 91, Khieu Samphan has officially been declared guilty of the genocide he oversaw when the Khmer Rouge, helmed by Pol Pot, was in power.
Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal ends after 16 years but just 3 convictions. Was justice served?
Cambodia’s 16-year tribunal to prosecute leaders of the 1970s Khmer Rouge regime ended Thursday after securing just three convictions.
BBC
Khmer Rouge: What did a 16-year genocide trial achieve?
The special tribunal in Cambodia set up to examine atrocities under the fanatical rule of the Khmer Rouge has held its final hearing, upholding the 2018 conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity of the regime's last surviving leader. Khieu Samphan was one of a small group of Khmer Rouge...
Model who criticized Myanmar's military fears repatriation
BANGKOK — (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press...
Myanmar Journalist Details His Rape By Junta Soldiers in Prison
Ye Mon had always considered the 14th of any month to be a lucky day. He was married on Feb. 14, his son was born on July 14. However, Dec. 14, 2021 would bring this run of good fortune to an abrupt end. In a rare first-person account of abuses...
Myanmar beauty queen in Thai airport limbo, fears arrest at home
BANGKOK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A beauty queen who spoke out against Myanmar's military rulers was stranded at Thailand's international airport for a third day on Friday, hoping to be granted entry, as activists and her employer urged authorities not to send her back to her homeland.
Myanmar military threatens jail for online 'likes' for opponents
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling junta on Tuesday warned the public against showing moral support for a "terrorist" resistance movement, threatening jail terms of up to 10 years just for liking or sharing its content on social media.
BBC
Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia
It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
20,000 doomsday cult members gather at Cambodian farmhouse to 'see out the end of the world' after their leader predicts 'biblical' flood that will engulf the planet (but not his property!)
Up to 20,000 Cambodians are taking shelter at a doomsday cult politician's farmhouse while they await an apocalyptic flood that will bring about the end of the world. Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a 'black hole' has formed in his spine which is sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything apart from his farmland in Siem Reap.
Fear, defiance as fighting rages in Myanmar's north
Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar patrol the smouldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance to last year's military coup. Rare footage obtained by AFP shows a region wracked by violence, and criss-crossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters, where internet access is regularly cut by authorities.
U.S. announces over $170 million in humanitarian assistance for Rohingya Muslims
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday announced over $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, including those outside the country such as in Bangladesh, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Bangladesh expresses alarm as cross-border mortar fire from Myanmar kills Rohingya youth
A Rohingya teenager was killed and six people were injured after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh’s territory, marking the latest killing in a spate of violence.The youth, believed to be 18 years old, was killed after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar landed in a border area near Tumbru known as the Ghumdhum union, effectively a strip of no man’s land between the two countries, on Friday night. Dil Mohammed, a Rohingya leader in the community where an estimated 4,000 members of the ethnic minority live, confirmed the killing and said Rohingyas in the border...
Central African Republic's top court annuls charter reform body
BANGUI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Central African Republic's top court has annulled a commission for constitutional reforms in a blow to President Faustin-Archange Touadera's push for the removal of term limits so he can keep running for office, the court's president said on Friday.
nationalinterest.org
UN: Life Under Myanmar’s Junta Has Become ‘Horrific’
A UN report on Myanmar since the February 2021 military coup details worsening human rights violations and ineffective actions by international organizations. Tom Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar (Burma), claimed during a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday that conditions in the country had gone from “bad to worse to horrific” since the military’s seizure of power in February 2021.
US seeks action, possible UN resolution, on Myanmar junta
The United States is seeking more pressure on Myanmar's junta through the United Nations and is urging the international community not to recognize upcoming elections, a senior official said Thursday. "There is wide acknowledgement that the regime needs to feel more pressure," State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, who is leading US diplomacy on Myanmar during the annual United Nations General Assembly, told AFP. He pointed to outrage over an air strike this month that killed 11 schoolchildren as well as the July execution of four prominent prisoners by the junta, which threw out the elected government in February 2021, ending a decade-long experiment in democracy.
nationalinterest.org
Myanmar Junta’s Attack on School Spurs Global Outrage
The airstrike in Let Yet Kone could mark the deadliest attack on Myanmar’s children since the country’s military coup in February 2021. At least thirteen people, nearly all children, were killed in Let Yet Kone, a village in northern Myanmar (Burma), after the country’s ruling military junta bombed a school during a local counterinsurgency campaign, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
Cambodia searches for 23 missing Chinese after boat sinks
PHNOM PENH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Cambodian rescue teams searched on Friday for 23 Chinese nationals missing after their boat sank near islands off a coastal town popular with tourists and gamblers.
Sudan generals agree in principle to civilians naming prime minister, head of state
CAIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leaders agreed on the appointment of a prime minister and head of state by civilian political forces, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said in a statement on Friday, following a meeting with head of state General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Myanmar junta attack on school condemned as child death toll rises to 11
At least 11 schoolchildren have died after an airstrike on a village in Myanmar, according to the United Nations children’s agency, in what could be the deadliest attack on children since the junta seized power last year. UN chief António Guterres on Tuesday condemned the strike, according to his...
