ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

The Last Surviving Khmer Rouge Leader Has Just Had His Genocide Conviction Upheld

He was an international face of the brutal Khmer Rouge regime that reigned over Cambodia more than 40 years ago, and oversaw the deaths of millions in a genocide that wiped out some 25 percent of the country’s population. Now 91, Khieu Samphan has officially been declared guilty of the genocide he oversaw when the Khmer Rouge, helmed by Pol Pot, was in power.
WORLD
BBC

Khmer Rouge: What did a 16-year genocide trial achieve?

The special tribunal in Cambodia set up to examine atrocities under the fanatical rule of the Khmer Rouge has held its final hearing, upholding the 2018 conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity of the regime's last surviving leader. Khieu Samphan was one of a small group of Khmer Rouge...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khieu Samphan
Person
Pol Pot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khmer People#The Khmer Rouge#Genocide#Un#Cambodian
BBC

Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia

It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

20,000 doomsday cult members gather at Cambodian farmhouse to 'see out the end of the world' after their leader predicts 'biblical' flood that will engulf the planet (but not his property!)

Up to 20,000 Cambodians are taking shelter at a doomsday cult politician's farmhouse while they await an apocalyptic flood that will bring about the end of the world. Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a 'black hole' has formed in his spine which is sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything apart from his farmland in Siem Reap.
RELIGION
AFP

Fear, defiance as fighting rages in Myanmar's north

Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar patrol the smouldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance to last year's military coup. Rare footage obtained by AFP shows a region wracked by violence, and criss-crossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters, where internet access is regularly cut by authorities.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Bangladesh expresses alarm as cross-border mortar fire from Myanmar kills Rohingya youth

A Rohingya teenager was killed and six people were injured after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh’s territory, marking the latest killing in a spate of violence.The youth, believed to be 18 years old, was killed after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar landed in a border area near Tumbru known as the Ghumdhum union, effectively a strip of no man’s land between the two countries, on Friday night. Dil Mohammed, a Rohingya leader in the community where an estimated 4,000 members of the ethnic minority live, confirmed the killing and said Rohingyas in the border...
ASIA
nationalinterest.org

UN: Life Under Myanmar’s Junta Has Become ‘Horrific’

A UN report on Myanmar since the February 2021 military coup details worsening human rights violations and ineffective actions by international organizations. Tom Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar (Burma), claimed during a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday that conditions in the country had gone from “bad to worse to horrific” since the military’s seizure of power in February 2021.
POLITICS
AFP

US seeks action, possible UN resolution, on Myanmar junta

The United States is seeking more pressure on Myanmar's junta through the United Nations and is urging the international community not to recognize upcoming elections, a senior official said Thursday. "There is wide acknowledgement that the regime needs to feel more pressure," State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, who is leading US diplomacy on Myanmar during the annual United Nations General Assembly, told AFP. He pointed to outrage over an air strike this month that killed 11 schoolchildren as well as the July execution of four prominent prisoners by the junta, which threw out the elected government in February 2021, ending a decade-long experiment in democracy.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Myanmar Junta’s Attack on School Spurs Global Outrage

The airstrike in Let Yet Kone could mark the deadliest attack on Myanmar’s children since the country’s military coup in February 2021. At least thirteen people, nearly all children, were killed in Let Yet Kone, a village in northern Myanmar (Burma), after the country’s ruling military junta bombed a school during a local counterinsurgency campaign, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy