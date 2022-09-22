ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison presents talk about cultural diplomacy in World War II

By Special to Granville Sentinel
 2 days ago
The Denison Museum presents Professor Emerita at Indiana University-Bloomington Darlene J. Sadlier presenting “Good Neighbor Cultural Diplomacy in World War II,” a talk addressing the CIAA’s work in different areas, emphasizing its investment in art as a diplomatic force at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Denison Museum, located at 240 West Broadway. The event is free and open to the public. For more information call the museum at 740-587-6255 or visit denisonmuseum.org.

In August 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt named Nelson A. Rockefeller to head the Office of the Coordinator of Inter-American Affairs (CIAA), a new federal agency whose main objective was to strengthen cultural and commercial relations between the U.S and Latin America. The aim was to route Axis influence there and secure hemispheric solidarity. This was the US government’s first major investment in culture as a means not only to make friends abroad but also influence the public at home.

Information submitted by Denison University.

