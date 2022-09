Area sports scoreboard for Wednesday, September 21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Another week of Friday Football Frenzy and already our crews have featured 62 different high schools across three states. This week, we were in three states again. We begin in the city. Watch the video above for the highlights.SEARCH FOR THE SCORE OF YOUR TEAM'S GAMES BELOWPENNSYLVANIA SCORESAliquippa 19, West Allegheny 16Altoona 28, Central Dauphin East 14Annville-Cleona 27, Columbia 7Archbishop Ryan 21, Archbishop Carroll 7Armstrong 19, Hampton 6Avonworth 45, South Park 6Bangor 34, Wilson 7Beaver Falls 22, Neshannock 0Bedford 21, Central Cambria 0Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 7Bellefonte 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 8Belmont Charter 34, South Philadelphia 12Berks Catholic...

FOOTBALL ・ 15 HOURS AGO