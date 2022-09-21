VISALIA – The Mt. Whitney Pioneers boarded the Reedley Pirates’ ship and plundered their undefeated record, taking home 20 gold points and leaving the pirates with only 13. Despite an attempt on the very last play for a touchdown by the Pirates to take home the treasure, the Pioneers gave no quarter. The pass was incomplete and the Pirates sailed home empty-handed.

