gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop 3-1 match to Falcons
FRESNO, Calif. – Scoring its quickest goal of the season, the Fresno State soccer team was unable to hold a slim lead at the half on Sunday against Air Force at Bulldog Soccer Stadium. The Falcons scored three second-half goals to flip the game. How It Happened. Before either...
gobulldogs.com
Kickoff information announced for Oct. 8 contest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Mountain West and Fox Sports Network announced on Monday the Bulldogs' kickoff time and TV selection for the Oct. 8 contest at Boise State. Fresno State and Boise State will kickoff at 7:45 p.m. MT/6:45 p.m. PT on FS1. Monday's announcement fills one of the...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs welcome Aztecs, travel to Rebels
Sept. 27, 2022 • 6 P.M. PT • Save Mart Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Stats • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateVB) Sept. 29, 2022 • 6:30 P.M. PT • Cox Pavilion • Las Vegas, Nev. Watch: Mountain West Network. Live: Live...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs open season with Nick Watney Invitational
Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (36/Monday) Dates: Sept. 26-27 (Mon.-Tues.) Golf Course: Kings River Golf & Country Club (Par: 71, Yardage: 6,623) Location: Kingsburg, Calif. Live Scoring: GolfStat.com. Fresno State Lineup. Individuals: Jake Aberle, Andrew Lee, Ryan Mendez. Participants. Cal Baptist, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Grand Canyon, Long...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs stumble in five sets to Spartans
FRESNO, Calif. - Heading to five sets for the second straight match, the Fresno State volleyball team dropped a hard-fought five-set battle to San Jose State on Saturday at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (6-8, 0-2 MW) jumped out to a 2-0 set lead, but San Jose State (8-4,...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs in Colorado for Red Sky Classic
Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Sept. 26-28 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Red Sky Golf Club – Fazio Course (Par: 72, Yardage: 6,367) Location: Wolcott, Colo. Live Scoring: GolfStat.com. Fresno State Lineup. Participants. Central Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, East Tennessee State, Eastern Michigan, Evansville, Fresno State, Idaho, Kennesaw State,...
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Pioneers sink Pirates undefeated ship
VISALIA – The Mt. Whitney Pioneers boarded the Reedley Pirates’ ship and plundered their undefeated record, taking home 20 gold points and leaving the pirates with only 13. Despite an attempt on the very last play for a touchdown by the Pirates to take home the treasure, the Pioneers gave no quarter. The pass was incomplete and the Pirates sailed home empty-handed.
CBS47 Sidelines Week 6 (9/23/22)
Clovis East beats Kerman in our Game of the Week. Matilda Torres beats McLane on homecoming. Kingsburg wide receiver Conner McFall is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
AdWeek
Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
Do you know how Fresno was founded?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
Fresno Coin Show scheduled for October
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Numismatic Society will have its coin show on Friday and Saturday, October 21-22. The Fresno Coin Show will take place at The American Legion Post 509, located at 3509 N. First Street in Fresno. On Friday, the hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 10:00 […]
Driver flips car near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout. According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
kingsriverlife.com
Great Food Search “Fresno Street Eats” Are Hard to Beat
We used to make fun of them, call them “roach coaches.” Then came the Pandemic, and they grew in size and number, and became important providers of food. Yes, I’m talking about food trucks. Earlier this year, Lorie Lewis Ham, our editor, wrote about Mike Osegueda, creator...
thesungazette.com
Visalia band showcase marches back for 18th year
VISALIA – For the first time in two years the Visalia Education Foundation announced that their annual band show will once again give Visalia students an opportunity to share their talents and raise funds for performing arts programs. The education foundation announced the return of their annual Band Showcase...
Video shows inspectors throwing away food from cart of Fresno vendor
Video of a teenage food vendor went viral after a confrontation with Fresno County health inspectors. While offers of help pour in, officials emphasize that businesses big and small must follow the rules.
cmac.tv
We Work For You: Kevin Bideler
DescriptionWhen buildings are being built or retrofitted in Fresno, Kevin Bideler and his team are called in to make sure the gas and plumbing are up to code. "People think inspectors are just out to give them a hard time... basically, we're trying to protect the health of the public."
Fresno teen impresses with audition on The Voice
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A teenager from Fresno blew away two superstar judges with her blind audition on The Voice. During last week’s episode, 19-year Alyssa Witrado performed ‘Don’t Speak’ by Gwen Stefani, who is a judge on the show. Stefani and fellow judge Camila Cabello turned their chairs almost immediately after hearing Witrado sing, […]
GV Wire
Unlike LA, Schools in Clovis, Fresno Already Have Fentanyl Antidote on Hand
Los Angeles Unified School District is moving toward stocking naloxone, the antidote to the powerful and sometimes deadly opioid fentanyl, at district schools after the recent overdose deaths of several teens, including one girl on a high school campus, the Associated Press reported Friday. But school districts in Fresno and...
Merced one of the best cities for Hispanic professionals
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – In observation of Hispanic Heritage Month, a new report has determined the best cities for Hispanic and Latinx professionals across the country. According to a report by Apartment List, Merced is one of the top ten places in the United States, coming in at number seven. The report analyzed data in […]
