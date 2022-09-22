Read full article on original website
Barron Collier wins, becomes the only 4-0 team in Southwest Florida
NAPLES, FLORIDA – The Barron Collier football team has a message for all the doubters who thought the Cougars were due for a down year. "I don't really care what other people think," said Mark Jackson, in his eighth season coaching the Cougars. Neither do his players. With a 23-0 win at home over ...
Football games to watch in Southwest Florida in Week 5
It's the half way point of the season (more or less), and the teams in Southwest Florida are starting to separate. There are 17 games in the area in Week 5 and, amazingly, none of them are district contests. But that doesn't mean we won't see a lot of competition, must-win games as we inch closer ...
WINKNEWS.com
Baseball Coach Charlie Maurer hired at St. John Neumann
A former Barron Collier baseball coach, whose firing upset parents and students, now has a new job. Charlie Maurer has been hired as head coach at St. John Neumann High School in Golden Gate. Athletics Director Damon Jones said he was very excited to have Maurer coaching the baseball team.
trazeetravel.com
2 Underrated Destinations in Florida
You know Miami and Fort Lauderdale, St. Augustine and Jacksonville. So, where do you go in Florida when you’re looking for something brand new? Try one of these two underrated neighborhoods in the Sunshine State. You may know their bigger siblings, but these neighborhoods are vacation-worthy destinations all on their own.
WINKNEWS.com
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
WINKNEWS.com
Proper boat preparations in case of a big storm
Boat owners in Southwest Florida are figuring out ways to get their boat ready to ride out the storm, should it make landfall locally. WINK News spoke with several boat owners who’ve said they’re getting extra fenders out. Although, others said they got an email from the marina in downtown Fort Myers letting them know what they need to do.
coastalbreezenews.com
Sportfishing Club Smoke Off Survives the Rain
Mother Nature looked kindly upon the Marco Island Sportfishing Club on Thursday September 9th when members met at Sarazen Park for their annual "Smoke Off" Picnic! The rain stopped just before 4:00 PM and stayed away until we were safely home! Four members smoked pork butts which were then judged by the general managers of three Marco restaurants: Cindy Marotta (The Speakeasy), CJ Muntwyler (Marco Island Brewery) and Laura Owen (CJ's on the Bay). Once the winners were determined, almost 70 members happily dined on the smoked meat with all the fixins'.
WINKNEWS.com
After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs
The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
coastalbreezenews.com
In Memory of Judy Stanojev
Judy Stanojev, the beloved wife of Robert Stanojev, passed away on Tuesday, September 13th at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Florida. Judy was a wonderful woman and she is survived by her six children, Gina Wolowicz (Ken); Lisa Paiser (Mark); Laura Dunne (Tom); Todd Stanojev (Christina); Emily Edmonds (Bryan); Grant Stanojev (Michele), twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
The Promenade, 26811 South Bay Drive, Bonita Springs; 239-325-3583 or www.deromos.com. Sit back, relax and unwind at DeRomo’s Market & Restaurant. You can buy food and other goodies to enjoy at home, but you also can dine outdoors beneath covered areas that offer views of the well-landscaped courtyards of Promenade at Bonita Bay. Think pastas, as well as seafood and heartier fare — Grilled Tuscan Ribeye, anyone? Our critic feasted on Linguine Villaggio, with sauteed chicken, spinach, pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil, topped with diced tomatoes.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples
Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
Hurricane preparedness tips from City of Naples
The City of Naples is reminding all residents and visitors to stay alert as Tropical Depression Nine could potentially impact the area.
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring, due to recovery from recent red tide events. Season now set to reopen March 1.
Marconews.com
Watts for Dinner:’ Jersey Mike’s keeps expanding, and so will your tummy
Our next dining destination is Jersey Mike’s Subs, which recently opened a new location at Freedom Square in South Naples and has plans for a Marco Island location (in addition to their established East Naples location on Tamiami Trail). When choosing from the restaurant’s vast menu, one of the...
coastalbreezenews.com
Welcome Fall!
Wait a minute! What happened to summer? I remember summer stopped by at about 100 degrees, and then fall dropped in and is seen walking through the back door, and here comes cooler weather knocking on our door. Quick! Preparation is needed to decorate for fall and get ready for Thanksgiving and then Christmas!! It’s coming pretty fast! Better start making lists for mailing cards and planning parties, and Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas presents and travel. I really love this time of year because there is so much planning to do, shopping to do, baking and cooking. Nothing boring about this time of year! Even if you don’t have a family, you can invite another family over. I bet they’d love it. Think of something kind you can do or say or buy or bake. It’s that time of year folks. Don’t let the nay-sayers spoil it for you. Lean back and enjoy!
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
golfcoastmagazine.com
7 Must-Play Public Courses in Paradise
Florida’s Paradise Coast offers top public golf courses and tempting stay-&-play options. Plan your ultimate getaway in Naples this fall and winter seasons. As the destination with the most golf courses per capita in the country, Florida’s Paradise Coast offers a variety of places to play a round or two or three. Everyone from beginners to scratch golfers can make golf part of their visit here, and many come purely on playcations, golfing as many rounds and courses as possible.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center
Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island preparing for potential storm impacts
Marco Island’s city manager did not mince words when he let residents on the island know they need to prepare for the possible storm next week. The city manager said to lock everything down, figure out what arrangements need to be made, and batten down the hatches. City leaders...
